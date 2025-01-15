Ola Residences by Lacasa Living brings beachfront luxury to Ras Al Khaimah

Lacasa Living celebrated a major milestone with the launch of its flagship development, Ola Residences, during an exclusive event at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on January 9. The prestigious gathering attracted notable guests from Dubai and Qatar, underlining the event’s significance in shaping the future of Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate landscape.

In his keynote address, Emad Jaber, chairman of Lacasa Living, outlined the visionary ethos behind the project. Jaber remarked, “With the unveiling of Ola Residences, our bold vision comes to life. Our projects are designed to soar like a private jet with powerful engines. Our goal is to deliver the same luxury and innovation that define our brand to our end users, ensuring an unparalleled living experience.”

Providing further insights, Ahmad Jaber, CEO of Lacasa Living, described the unique design philosophy of Ola Residences. "The architecture draws inspiration from nature, with sweeping curves that echo ocean waves and vertical elements reminiscent of towering mountains. The interiors combine thoughtful design, community, and nature, featuring a warm palette of pearl tones and burnt oranges. Signature elements such as the water-drop reception and Italian-inspired finishes exude elegance and warmth, while the rooftop amenities provide a serene escape with panoramic views," Jaber explained.

Situated on Al Marjan Island, Ola Residences is poised to become a landmark of luxury living. The development comprises 96 fully furnished apartments, with half offering breathtaking beach views and the other half overlooking a tranquil park. Each unit is meticulously designed, featuring spacious layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and dedicated laundry rooms. Tailored for short-term rentals, the residences also include locker storage and optional add-on services to enhance the living experience.

Umar Bin Farooq, founder and CEO of One Broker Group, the exclusive sales partner for Ola Residences, emphasized the strategic location of Al Marjan Island. “With 70 per cent of the world’s population just 7-8 hours away, Al Marjan Island is a prime destination. The $3.9 billion Wynn Integrated Resort has already driven a surge in real estate demand, making this an ideal time to invest," he stated. Farooq also praised Emad Jaber’s commitment to ensuring that buyers receive the exact premium furnishings showcased in the brochure. To offer a glimpse into Ola Residences, the Experience Center at Lacasa Living Control Tower in Motor City, Dubai, is now open. Additionally, a show apartment will soon be available, allowing potential buyers to witness the exceptional quality and design firsthand. Speaking about the investment potential, Craig English, managing director at One Broker Group, highlighted the affordability of the development. "With starting prices of Dh1.18 million for studios and Dh2.05 million for one-bedroom apartments, Ola Residences offers unparalleled value, making it an ideal choice for investors and homebuyers alike."

The launch of Ola Residences heralds a new era of luxury living on Al Marjan Island, setting a benchmark for elegance, innovation, and exclusivity in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate sector.