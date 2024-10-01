OL Consult SARL to map African mining resources, securing key investments

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:44 PM

OL Consult SARL, led by Canadian-Congolese businessman Chekinah Olivier, has announced a strategic partnership with Spanish company Xcalibur Multiphysics to launch an ambitious project aimed at mapping Africa's abundant mineral resources. This initiative, which focuses on key minerals such as bauxite, manganese, platinum, cobalt, and titanium, is expected to significantly boost investment in the region's mining sector.

Africa holds between 30 per cent and 85 per cent of the world's reserves of essential minerals, but the lack of precise knowledge about its subsoil has long been a barrier to large-scale investment. "The research and steps to be taken between the discovery and exploitation of a mine are long and costly," highlights the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). This uncertainty has deterred multinationals from committing substantial capital to the continent's mining potential. OL Consult SARL intends to change that.

By creating a detailed and reliable map of Africa’s mineral deposits, the partnership seeks to "unlock the full potential of Africa and developing countries," says Chekinah Olivier. The mapping process will employ modern techniques, including airborne geophysical surveys to detect anomalies, and on-ground monitoring to confirm the presence of economically viable deposits. Olivier underscores the value of the project, stating, "The discovery of economic deposits and the evaluation of mineral potential in the studied areas will not only encourage private investment but also drive the growth of mining production on the continent." Key minerals critical to modern industry and the global energy transition, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and coltan, will be included in the inventory. The initiative promises mutual benefits for investors and African nations alike. With a comprehensive and accessible data bank of Africa’s mineral wealth, governments will be better equipped to attract international mining companies and develop these resources, leading to job creation and improved livelihoods for local populations. "It's a win-win strategy," concludes Olivier, as the project is poised to create new economic opportunities while advancing Africa's development.

This joint effort between OL Consult SARL and Xcalibur Multiphysics is expected to transform the mining landscape in Africa, offering a secure investment environment and tapping into the continent's vast resources for sustainable growth.