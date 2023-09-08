OKX partners with Crypto OGs for trading campaign showcasing real users

The campaign includes an array of captivating content, including compelling interviews, enlightening videos, and insightful articles

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM

The esteemed Crypto OGs podcast and OKX, a leading digital assets exchange and innovative Web3 technology company, have partnered to showcase Crypto OGs host Andres Meneses in Trade Like a Pro, OKX’s new brand campaign that includes testimonials from real-life users who use the platform’s tools to enhance their trading experience.

The partnership between OKX and Crypto OGs is a step forward in the development of entertainment, Web3, and global connectivity. OKX's 'Trade Like a Pro' global brand campaign highlights the diverse and inspiring stories of individual users and their favourite OKX products and features. Launched in August, the campaign features real users telling their stories in the 45- and 15-second video spots, showing how people from different walks of life use the OKX platform to achieve their goals.

The campaign also features the newest co-host of Crypto OGs, Anastasia from Trade Travel Chill, alongside Ameer, a notable trader, and Kmansu, a well-known YouTuber.

Trade Like a Pro campaign underscores OKX's unwavering commitment to its user community, providing a platform for traders to openly share their journeys, strategies, and accomplishments within the crypto market. By highlighting genuine traders such as Andres Meneses, Anastasia, Ameer, and Kmansu, OKX aims to bridge the divide between seasoned traders and novices, fostering an environment of continuous education and development.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with OKX on this exceptional campaign that not only celebrates our vibrant user community but also highlights the diversity and dynamism inherent in both Crypto OGs and OKX. This campaign pays homage to the successes of our traders and amplifies the essence of collaboration between our platforms," commented Andres, host of Crypto OGs podcast.

The campaign includes an array of captivating content, including compelling interviews, enlightening videos, and insightful articles. These offerings provide an intimate glimpse into the strategies, experiences, and insights of the featured traders. Through these narratives, both Crypto OGs and OKX aspire to empower their user bases with practical knowledge and expert perspectives, enabling them to navigate the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape with confidence.

As part of the Trade Like a Pro brand campaign, OKX has opened entries for its biggest ever trading competition, offering a prize pool of more than two million USDT and additional prizes, including a Tesla. Kicking off September 20, the competition is open to OKX users trading USDT perpetual contracts.

Stay tuned for updates on this collaboration by visiting the official Crypto OGs website at www.cryptoogs.com.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.