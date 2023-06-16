OKKU: The iconic Japanese Restaurant returns to Palm West Beach

OKKU 2.0 awaits to allow diners to re-discover fine dining excellence as they savour the best Japanese delicacies in the most engaging ambience

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 5:25 PM

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other as OKKU, the sensational award-winning Japanese restaurant reopens its doors in Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Brimming with innovation and creativity, OKKU 2.0 promises to give diners the famed OKKU experience. The chic, subtly lit stylish venue serves contemporary Japanese cuisine with an international edge and is the epitome of fine dining excellence in Dubai.

OKKU offers an unparalleled experience within a new, stunning space providing an immersive atmosphere. Within the iconic venue lies an intimate private dining room that is the ideal setting for an exclusive dining experience. With its stunning interior, privacy, elegance and personalised service, this chic space promises to elevate any occasion for those seeking something extra special.

OKKU's menu has been carefully crafted by expert chefs from the original OKKU and from around the world, giving each dish a unique spin. Dining in OKKU is a culinary journey, from the traditional classics of Japanese cuisine to the more adventurous new creations. At OKKU, diners can indulge in a range of classic 'O' style dishes that have become a staple of the restaurant's menu, while also discovering new tastes to tantalise the senses. From the succulent Wagyu Beef and Foie-Gras Kushiyaki to the spicy, crunchy delight of the Tuna on Crispy Rice, each dish is a unique creation made with precision and finesse. To ensure the freshest and most flavourful dishes the highest quality ingredients are always sourced with OKKU going the extra mile to fly in both fresh fish and super high grade Wagyu Beef from Japan. This dedication to quality and flavour makes OKKU an unrivalled dining experience.

OKKU is truly a one-of-a-kind restaurant, where diners can experience a unique treat in Dubai with their 1.7kg Japanese bone-in Wagyu Rib of Beef. For those seeking the crème de la crème, Kobe beef is available upon special request.

At OKKU, diners are invited to experience a complete sensorial journey. From the moment you walk in, you are treated to a blend of carefully curated lighting, exquisite textures and a bespoke OKKU scent featuring notes of mandarin, bergamot, and orange blossom. This multi-dimensional experience is designed to ignite all six senses, allowing diners to truly immerse themselves in the ambience of the restaurant.

The interior is an ode to Japanese design and culture. The traditional Yakisugi decorative wooden panels, as well as the signature stone walls, have been carefully crafted to capture the essence of Japanese design. To further enhance the atmosphere, the ArtBeat Gallery has created several bespoke Japanese inspired artworks. Together, these elements create an immersive experience that brings the best of traditional Japanese design to life. The venue has 8 stunning 3D printed Samurai soldiers, manufactured in Dubai, stand at 2.20 metres and are a spectacular if imposing sight.

OKKU is more than just an exceptional dining experience; it is a place where guests can witness the future of the region’s creative talent. Unique to OKKU, resident DJs and artists perform at the venue and are given a platform to perform to the region’s elite.

Ramzy Abdul Majeed, chairman and CEO at Big On Group and founder of OKKU, expressed his excitement about OKKU's reopening, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the reopening of OKKU within the stunning new Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah and we cannot wait to welcome our guests back. We have spared no effort in creating a venue where every detail ignites the senses, ensuring that every visit is a truly extraordinary one."

For more information, visit www.okku.com, and to book a table at OKKU, contact +971 4 666 1566 or reservations@okkudxb.com.

Instagram: @okkudxb