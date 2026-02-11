OGold unveils Middle East’s first silver Wakalah feature with up to 5% returns

OGold, the region’s leading digital platform for fractional precious metals ownership, has announced the launch of silver Wakalah earnings, becoming the first app in the Middle East to offer a Shariah-compliant Wakalah-based earnings solution for silver investments. This milestone innovation enables customers to earn returns of up to 5% while benefiting from a fully digital, seamless, and transparent investment experience.

The introduction of silver Wakalah earnings reinforces OGold’s position as a first mover in this category within the Middle East, underscoring the company’s continued focus on product innovation, ethical investing, and customer convenience. The launch builds on the success of OGold’s gold Wakalah earnings, which has already enabled customers to earn Shariah-compliant returns on their gold holdings.

Designed to prioritise ease of use and accessibility, the new feature allows users to activate Wakalah earnings directly through the OGold app, eliminating the need for physical documentation or complex procedures. Customers can seamlessly monitor their investments and earnings in real time, ensuring a simple, secure, and efficient journey. Recently added to the app in response to customer feedback, OGold now provides a comprehensive overview of profit and loss across all holdings, including all-time, monthly, and daily P&L, as well as per-transaction live P&L. This feature allows users to track their investments with complete transparency and convenience.

To ensure robust execution and global best practices, OGold has partnered with monetary metals, a globally recognised leader in precious metals income solutions. This strategic partnership enables OGold to deliver a professionally managed, transparent, and fully compliant Wakalah structure, aligned with international standards of governance and Shariah principles.

Commenting on the launch, Bandar Alothman, founder, OGold, said: "This launch marks a significant milestone for OGold and for the regional fintech ecosystem. By introducing silver Wakalah earnings, we are creating a new category in the Middle East that brings together Shariah compliance, stable earnings, and exceptional customer convenience. Our collaboration with monetary metals further strengthens our commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and globally benchmarked investment solutions."

The launch coincides with a period of growing interest in silver investments across the region. Silver holdings have seen a 120% increase in price value over the past year, indicating growing confidence in silver as a secure and income-generating asset.

With this introduction, OGold continues to strengthen its leadership in the digital precious metals space, delivering innovative financial solutions that align with evolving customer needs and regulatory frameworks.

For more information, visit: www.ogold.app