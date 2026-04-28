OGold secures investment from Plug and Play Ventures to scale global gold and silver ecosystem

OGold, the UAE’s premier Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed Super App, has secured a strategic investment from Plug and Play Ventures, the venture capital arm of a global innovation platform and startup accelerator headquartered in Silicon Valley. The firm connects high-growth companies with global corporations, investors, and strategic opportunities to scale internationally.

This institutional backing signals a significant entry into the Middle Eastern fintech landscape, reinforcing OGold’s vision to bridge traditional wealth with the speed and utility of modern digital commerce on a global scale.

The investment follows a period of rapid growth during which OGold has reduced traditional barriers to precious metal ownership. Since its inception, the platform has surpassed 1 million users and processed more than $50 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). By allowing users to acquire fractional gold and silver for as little as AED 1, OGold is transforming gold from a static hedge into a more liquid, digital asset.

"The investment from a global leader like Plug and Play Ventures is a strong endorsement of OGold’s vision and the scalable infrastructure we have built," said Bandar Alothman, founder of OGold. "Our mission has always been to make gold and silver accessible and functional for everyone. With Plug and Play’s backing, we are entering a new phase of growth where we will scale our infrastructure, expand our product offerings such as the OGold Mastercard, and reach new markets. This is the next step in redefining how the world interacts with gold and silver."

By joining the Plug and Play portfolio, which has supported more than 30 unicorns, including PayPal, Dropbox, and Honey, OGold gains access to a network of over 550 corporate partners and 60 global locations.

The newly acquired capital is earmarked for a multi-phase expansion strategy. A significant portion will be directed toward continuous product innovation, including the global rollout of the OGold app and Mastercard to enhance cross-border utility and lifestyle rewards. At the same time, the company plans to expand its geographic footprint beyond the UAE into high-growth international markets to capture rising demand for digital precious metals.

"We are pleased to partner with OGold as they redefine the utility of precious metals for the digital age. Their milestone of reaching 1 million users in a short period reflects clear market demand for ethical, Shariah-compliant fintech solutions. By bridging traditional asset security with a scalable Super App ecosystem, OGold aligns with our mission to support transformative technologies with global potential," said Alireza Masrour, general partner at Plug and Play Ventures.

This strategic alliance combines OGold’s ethical financial framework with global scaling expertise. By leveraging physical gold stored in insured UAE vaults alongside advanced digital features, the company is expanding beyond simple investment use cases to build a broader financial ecosystem. This phase of institutional growth reinforces OGold’s ambition to position precious metals not just as a store of value, but as an active component of modern financial systems.

Amadi Ventures Limited acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to OGold on the transaction.

For more information, visit: www.ogold.app.