OGold expands international reach through strategic partnership with BELOBABA

OGold, the Shariah-compliant Gold and Silver-backed super app, and BELOBABA, a global financial services platform, announced a strategic partnership to integrate physical Gold and Silver into the BELOBABA ecosystem. The collaboration enables users to buy and sell in grams directly from their account balance, with each holding physically backed, fully allocated to the client and insured, while retaining the flexibility to request physical possession.

The partnership represents a significant step in OGold’s international expansion, bringing its precious-metals infrastructure to BELOBABA’s growing global community of more than 12,000 members across over 40 countries. BELOBABA provides its customers with access to an integrated suite of financial services spanning multi-jurisdiction accounts, payment cards, international transfers, digital asset services, investment solutions, and corporate services.

Through the integration, BELOBABA users will be able to buy, sell and hold physically backed Gold and Silver directly within the platform. Each holding is fully allocated and insured, providing greater flexibility and liquidity. With no lock-up period or separate buying and selling fees, users can sell their holdings at any time and receive the corresponding value in their USD balance. Physical possession can also be requested, with delivery available across the UAE.

“Our vision is to make Gold and Silver as accessible and connected as any modern financial asset,” said Bandar Alothman, founder, OGold. “This partnership represents an important step in OGold’s international growth. BELOBABA has built a financial ecosystem that connects customers across multiple markets, and integrating OGold into that ecosystem allows us to bring physically backed precious metals to a much broader global audience. As we expand globally, it will help connect Gold and Silver with how people manage and grow their wealth digitally.”

The partnership adds physically backed precious metals to an ecosystem already connecting multi-jurisdiction banking access, international cards, payments, digital assets, investments and corporate financial services. For OGold, it extends the company’s embedded precious-metals capabilities into a platform with an established international user base and financial footprint.

"Gold and silver have preserved wealth for thousands of years. What was missing was the ability to access them the way you access any modern financial service — instantly, from anywhere, with full liquidity. OGold has built the most advanced precious metals infrastructure available today, and their track record speaks for itself. Bringing OGold into the BELOBABA ecosystem is a defining moment — our global community can now hold real assets alongside their banking, payments and digital services, all in one seamless experience,” said Lluís Mas Luque, founder and chairman, BELOBABA.

The partnership further strengthens OGold’s embedded precious-metals infrastructure, enabling financial platforms to integrate access to physical Gold and Silver directly into their existing customer journeys. This model supports OGold’s global expansion by integrating its Gold and Silver infrastructure into established financial ecosystems across multiple international markets.

Together, OGold and BELOBABA are building a more integrated financial experience that connects everyday financial services with seamless access to real assets. The collaboration reflects a broader shift towards borderless financial ecosystems, bringing banking, payments, digital assets and physical stores of value together within one connected experience.

For more information, visit: www.ogold.app and www.belobaba.io.