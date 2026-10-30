OGold doubles user base to 2 million in six months, accelerating its digital gold and silver expansion

OGold, the UAE-based Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed super app, has surpassed two million users, doubling its user base in just six months and marking a significant milestone in its mission to make precious metals ownership more accessible to everyday consumers. The achievement reflects growing demand for secure, transparent and technology-driven alternatives to traditional gold and silver ownership, as consumers increasingly embrace digital financial solutions.

This growth reflects the platform's continued focus on lowering the barriers to precious metals ownership, allowing users to buy, sell, save and redeem physically backed gold and silver through a single digital platform, with 24/7 access and purchases starting from just Dh1. Beyond potential gains from changes in precious metals prices, OGold lets users earn additional gold and silver on eligible holdings, with annual earnings of up to 5 per cent on both gold and silver. This means 100 grams of eligible gold could generate up to five additional grams annually.

OGold offers physically backed gold and silver holdings securely stored in vaults, giving customers the flexibility to redeem their assets for physical bars and coins from internationally recognised brands, including SAM Precious Metals, Emirates Gold and PAMP. Customers can choose between physical delivery and in-person collection, ensuring convenient access to their precious metals. The platform also provides company-level and individual-level insurance protection for customers' holdings, offering an additional layer of security and peace of mind. Combined with its Shariah-compliant framework, these measures reinforce OGold's commitment to transparency, security and responsible precious metals ownership.

Further enhancing accessibility, the OGold Platinum Mastercard provides customers with a convenient way to access the value of their gold and silver holdings. Available in both physical and virtual formats, the card connects traditional precious metals ownership with modern financial technology, giving users greater flexibility in managing and accessing their holdings. This innovation reflects OGold's vision of making gold and silver more accessible and relevant to modern financial needs.

"Our vision has always been to make gold and silver accessible to everyone, transforming precious metals from traditional stores of wealth into an integral part of everyday financial life," said Bandar Alothman, founder of OGold. "Reaching two million users is a strong validation of that vision and the trust our customers place in us. As we grow, we remain committed to redefining how people own, grow and access their gold and silver through innovation, transparency and accessibility."

OGold's expansion has also been supported by a growing network of strategic partners and technology collaborators, including Botim, Valura.ai, Mawarid Finance, Mastercard, NymCard, MoneyHash and more. These relationships have contributed to broadening the platform's capabilities, strengthening its market presence and supporting its continued growth within the UAE's evolving digital financial landscape.

Building on its two-million-user milestone, OGold remains focused on strengthening customer trust, enhancing its digital precious metals offering and advancing its vision of making gold and silver an accessible and integral part of everyday financial life.

For more information, visit: www.ogold.app