OGold crosses 1.5 million users as digital gold and silver investments accelerate across the region

OGold, the premier Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed super app, has announced a major milestone of surpassing 1.5 million users, cementing its position as one of the region's fastest-growing digital precious metals investment apps. The achievement reflects the increasing adoption of digitally accessible, Shariah-compliant wealth solutions as investors seek secure, transparent, inflation-resilient assets in an evolving global financial landscape.

Built to democratise access to physical precious metals, OGold enables users to invest, save, earn, and spend fully allocated, physically backed gold and silver from as little as Dh1 at live market prices with no paperwork and no storage fees. The app is fully Shariah-compliant, and every gram held on OGold is physically insured at both the individual account-level and company-level, backed by investment-grade precious metals securely stored in accredited vaults.

Earlier this year, OGold evolved beyond digital precious metals investing with the launch of its Gold & Silver-backed Super App, introducing the OGold Platinum Mastercard, which allows users to access the value of their gold and silver balances instantly for everyday transactions. OGold also introduced additional lifestyle products, including eSIM cards, a Giftcard Marketplace, a Jewellery Marketplace, and its Refer & Earn programme, which rewards users for growing the OGold community.

The milestone follows a period of significant business growth and expansion, marked by OGold securing a strategic investment from Plug and Play Ventures, the Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm whose portfolio includes PayPal, Dropbox, and Honey. OGold has expanded its ecosystem through partnerships with Botim, bringing digital gold and silver investing to millions of users in the UAE; Aspora, extending access to the global Indian diaspora; and Valura.ai, integrating its precious metals ecosystem into AI-powered investment portfolios. Together, these partnerships reflect OGold's strategy of embedding gold and silver into everyday financial life across a growing network of apps, positioning it as both a store of value and a liquid, investable asset class.

"Crossing 1.5 million users is a powerful validation of our vision to bring gold and silver into the digital economy," said Bandar Alothman, founder of OGold. "We set out to fundamentally change the role of precious metals from something people store and forget to something they actively use in their financial lives. Today, gold and silver are no longer passive. They are spendable, transferable, and integrated into everyday life. This milestone proves that when you build trust and remove barriers, adoption becomes inevitable at scale."

"Reaching 1.5 million users is a testament to the trust our community has placed in OGold," added Ahmed Abdeltawab, co-founder and CEO of OGold. "Users today are not just looking for investment products. They are looking for transparency, security, and real underlying value. At OGold, every unit is backed by physical gold and silver, fully insured, and built on strict Shariah-compliant principles. That foundation is what gives us the credibility to scale into a multi-faceted financial app."

OGold’s continued growth reflects rising demand for gold and silver as trusted stores of value amid economic uncertainty, as well as an increasing appetite for Shariah-compliant financial solutions. With more than 1.5 million users, OGold continues to accelerate product innovation, deepen strategic partnerships, and expand into new markets across the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond, advancing its vision of making digital precious metals investing more accessible worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ogold.app