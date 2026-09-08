OGold and Valura.ai announce partnership to integrate gold into digital investment portfolios

Valura.ai, the AI-powered wealthtech super app, and OGold, the premier Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed super app, have announced a strategic partnership to bring a new standard of gold investing to the UAE.

The collaboration seamlessly integrates OGold's physically backed, Shariah-compliant precious metals ecosystem into the Valura.ai portfolio, allowing investors to save and invest in gold and silver from as little as 1 dirham at live market prices, as effortlessly as they access global equities, bonds, and funds, all within a single, intelligent platform.

The partnership marks a defining moment for how wealth is built in the region. While gold has long been the UAE's most trusted store of value, access to secure, affordable, and professionally managed gold as part of a diversified investment strategy has historically remained fragmented. OGold and Valura.ai address this gap by combining OGold's fully allocated, securely stored, Shariah-compliant gold with Valura.ai's regulated investment platform. Valura.ai is regulated by the UAE Capital Markets Authority and has been recognised as a top 100 global fintech. Each unit of gold is fully allocated, physically backed, and held in custody on behalf of investors, ensuring transparency, security, and institutional-grade asset protection.

Through this unified ecosystem, OGold holdings sit directly alongside more than 100,000 global instruments across 90+ markets within Valura's platform, providing investors with 24/7 AI-powered portfolio oversight, automated risk management, and access to human advisory support, with no storage fees. For everyday convenience, members can also opt to use a gold-backed payment card, enabling their holdings to function as a real-time, spendable asset.

"Our mission has always been to make precious metals fully accessible, liquid, and functional for everyone," said Bandar Alothman, founder, OGold. "Having validated our ecosystem with over 1.5 million users, this partnership with Valura.ai builds on that momentum. By combining our smart gold infrastructure with Valura's sophisticated AI wealth platform, we are giving investors the ultimate tool to balance the timeless stability of physical gold against global market growth."

"Gold is the most trusted asset in this region's history, but the way people have been able to own it hasn't kept pace with how they invest today," said Priyesh Ranja, founder and CEO, Valura.ai. "With OGold, we're making gold a true investment-grade pillar of the Valura portfolio, allocated, Shariah-compliant, and sitting right alongside global markets. This is what Money Meets Intelligence looks like for the asset that started it all."

Gold and silver investing on the Valura platform went live on July 6, 2026.

Together, OGold and Valura.ai are expanding the role of gold within diversified investment portfolios and making precious metals ownership more accessible across the region.