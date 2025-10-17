Office Logix Shop expands operations to meet increasing demand for quality ergonomic products

Office Logix Shop has expanded into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Ohio to meet growing demand for its refurbished office furniture and custom ergonomic accessories. With $6.5 million in annual revenue, the company continues to grow while preparing to launch its own line of office chairs.

Office Logix Shop now operates from a newly acquired warehouse in Lewis Center, Ohio. This move answers the sharp rise in demand for its refurbished office furniture and ergonomic accessories. Specialising in respected brands such as Herman Miller and Steelcase, the company has grown its revenue by 35 per cent annually and now serves more than 12,000 customers each year.

The expansion reflects a major leap in a journey that began in 2015. Obada Mzaik, a civil engineer, and Kamal Haykal, an intellectual property lawyer, both co-founders, started operations from a garage. From there, the business moved through basement setups, storage units, and smaller warehouses before establishing its current showroom and full-scale distribution center.

“We are a unique, all-in-one solution in the market, offering high-quality refurbished office furniture along with our own products,” said Obada Mzaik, co-founder of Office Logix Shop. “We are the only company that produces an ergonomic add-on headrest for the Leap V2 chair, unlike the basic, built-in headrest provided by the original manufacturer, which lacks ergonomic support.”

The company, over time, introduced first-to-market accessories for other premium models, including the Mirra 2 and Embody chairs. Its most popular products include: Leap V2 headrests, Embody headrests, Aeron seat mesh replacements, and fully refurbished Aeron and Leap V2 chairs. The company offers refurbished products, original accessories, and replacement parts under one roof. It also produces tutorial content to support customers and small refurbishers seeking repair guidance.

The recent expansion strengthens the company's ability to serve customers and also supports its next major step: developing its own line of office chairs. That long-term goal, now closer than ever, reflects the steady momentum the company has built since day one.