Off-White celebrates the opening of its new flagship store at Dubai Mall

Off-White marked the opening of its new flagship store at Dubai Mall with an exclusive launch event on September 17, bringing together a curated mix of media, creatives, tastemakers and members of Dubai’s fashion community.

The event offered guests an exclusive first look at the new space and the latest Off-White collections, celebrating the brand’s distinctive approach to contemporary fashion, culture and design.

Located within Dubai Mall, the new flagship has been thoughtfully designed to reflect Off-White’s distinctive contemporary aesthetic while offering an elevated and immersive retail experience. The store currently showcases the brand’s fall/winter collection, with a curated selection of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories that bring Off-White’s signature design language to the heart of Dubai.

More than simply a retail space, the flagship serves as a destination for Dubai’s fashion community, bringing together product, design and culture within one of the world’s leading luxury shopping destinations.

Throughout the evening, guests explored the new store, discovered key pieces from the latest collections and experienced a series of specially curated moments created to celebrate the opening. For the occasion, Off-White partnered with The Lazy Guy on the event’s catering, with guests treated to a signature Off-White drink, created as a playful nod to the brand and the celebration. The collaboration added a distinctive local touch to the evening and complemented the immersive launch experience.

The event brought together fashion, culture and community, reflecting the creative energy at the heart of Off-White. The launch also welcomed leading regional media and content creators, who captured the opening and shared their experience with audiences across the UAE and wider region.

The new flagship further strengthens Off-White’s presence in the Middle East and underscores Dubai’s continued importance as a global destination for luxury fashion and culture.

The Off-White flagship is now open at Dubai Mall.