Odia Society UAE celebrates ‘Global Raja Parba’
A virtual celebration on the occasion of ‘Global Raja Parba 2021’ was held recently by the Odia Society UAE and was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The event was organised by chief Dr Chandrasekhar Khuntia, Dr Manas Pradhan, and other members of Odia Society UAE in Dubai.
Odias from more than 21 countries attended the event online to talk about the cultural significance of the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik conveyed his best wishes and thanked the Odia Society UAE for their sincere efforts in safeguarding the Odisha culture abroad.
India Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also in attendance who emphasised that Raja Parba is an integral part of Odia culture. It is a unique five-day festival in Odisha that celebrates womanhood and fertility.
Dr Krishna Kumar, chief administrator of Puri Sri Jagannath Temple, conveyed that this festival is the worship of Bhoomi Maata (Mother Earth), which he describes as the biggest respect for nature.
Padma Shri recipient Dr Pratibha Ray, actor and radio personality Kuna Tripathi, singers Kalpana Bal and Padmini Panigrahi, were also a part of the event.
