Octane Rent named best luxury car rental in Middle East

Dubai-based luxury car rental company Octane Rent has been recognised as the "Best in the Middle East and North Africa" category at the World Luxury Travel Awards 2025, an international programme honouring excellence in the travel and hospitality sector.

The award evaluates companies across several criteria, including customer satisfaction, service quality, operational standards, innovation, and overall luxury experience. Nominees are assessed based on client feedback and industry performance, according to the organisers.

Octane Rent operates across the UAE and provides short-term and long-term premium vehicle rentals. The company currently offers a fleet of more than 400 vehicles, including models from Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce.

Among the company's key operational features is a no-security-deposit policy across all vehicle categories. Octane Rent also provides round-the-clock vehicle delivery throughout Dubai, covering hotels, airports, offices, and residential locations.

The recognition follows sustained customer growth and strong review performance. The company currently holds a 4.9-star Google rating based on more than 1,600 verified reviews, alongside a 4.7 rating on Trustpilot.

"This recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to delivering a seamless and premium rental experience. We continuously invest in our fleet, technology, and customer service to meet the evolving expectations of travellers in the region," said Daria Makeeva, an automotive expert with 10 years of experience specialising in premium and sports cars at Octane Rent.

Customers have frequently highlighted the company's transparent pricing, responsive support, and efficient vehicle delivery in online reviews.

Dubai's luxury mobility market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by tourism, business travel, and increasing demand for premium transportation services across the UAE.

With operations continuing to expand, the company stated that it plans to further develop its fleet and customer mobility services in 2026.