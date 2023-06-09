OC Home presents double bonanza offer

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 3:59 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 4:08 PM

OC Home is a renowned furniture and décor brand in the UAE, known for its exceptional quality, stylish designs, and impeccable craftsmanship. With a commitment to excellence, OC Home offers a wide range of furniture pieces and home accessories that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The brand takes pride in its ability to create furniture that seamlessly combines functionality with elegance. Whether it's contemporary or minimalist, OC Home offers a variety of styles to suit different interior aesthetics. From modern sofas and armchairs to sophisticated dining sets and bedroom furniture, every piece is carefully crafted using high-quality materials, ensuring durability at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

OC Home is currently running its double bonanza offer, where customers can enjoy 30 per cent off on everything, along with an additional 30 per cent on selected lines. OC Home understands the importance of creating a harmonious living space, and thus, offers an extensive selection of home accessories and furnishings. In addition to its wide range of products, OC Home provides personalised design services, helping customers create their dream homes. With the assistance of skilled designers, clients can choose from an array of fabrics, finishes, and customisations to create bespoke furniture pieces that reflect their unique style.

Visit them in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah or shop online at ochomefurniture.com.