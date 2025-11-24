Object 1 strengthens presence in Dubai Land Residence Complex with new residential expansion

Object 1 Real Estate Development, an award-winning property developer, is expanding its presence in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC) as part of its commitment to creating smart, connected and future-ready communities. The expansion aligns with Dubai’s ongoing development of the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, which is set to transform mobility and significantly enhance property values across the city’s key residential corridors.

DLRC — often described as one of Dubai’s hidden gems has quickly evolved into one of the emirate’s most promising real estate destinations. Strategically positioned at the intersection of Emirates Road (E611) and Dubai–Al Ain Road (E66), the district offers residents easy access to major business hubs, schools, and leisure attractions, while still providing serene, open surroundings. Once operational, the Blue Line will link DLRC directly to Dubai International Airport, Business Bay, and the wider metro network, elevating its attractiveness for both residents and investors.

The district has also posted some of Dubai’s strongest property performance indicators. Apartment sales volumes remain high, while rental yields have reached up to 8% in select developments, making DLRC one of the city’s top-performing residential zones. This favourable outlook has positioned the area as a preferred choice for investors seeking long-term returns, as well as residents drawn to modern, accessible, and community-focused living.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: "Dubai Land Residence Complex has transformed from a quiet suburban community into one of Dubai’s most dynamic residential corridors. With the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line redefining connectivity across the city, DLRC’s potential for sustainable growth has never been stronger. Our investment in this district reflects Object 1’s long-term vision of creating buildings that merge design excellence, accessibility and well-being. VERDAN1A embodies that vision —a community built for connection, sustainability, and quality of life, offering lasting value for homeowners and investors."

At the core of Object 1’s DLRC expansion is VERDAN1A 1 & 2, a multi-phase residential project inspired by verde — the Spanish word for green. Rooted in the principles of sustainable urban living, VERDAN1A blends contemporary design with practical functionality, encouraging wellness, balance, and community interaction. The development comprises 316 units across two phases and features a suite of resort-style amenities, including swimming pools, a gym, yoga and meditation zones, a cinema room, children’s play areas and outdoor lounges. Every element has been thoughtfully designed to support residents’ physical and mental well-being.

VERDAN1A is fully compliant with the Dubai Green Building Regulations and Specifications, incorporating insulation efficiency and energy-saving measures in alignment with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. It also supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by contributing to the creation of inclusive, human-centric and climate-resilient communities.

Dubai’s real estate market continues its record-breaking trajectory, reaching Dh559.4 billion in total sales in 2025, highlighting strong investor confidence and global interest. Building on this momentum, Object 1 continues to deliver across high-demand communities, including Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Al Furjan, Sports City and Dubai Land Residence Complex.

The company’s portfolio now includes more than 20 design-led developments centred on wellness, sustainability and family-focused living— each crafted to provide long-term value and contribute to Dubai’s evolving urban landscape. Alongside its expanding footprint in Dubai, Object 1 is also growing its presence in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its vision to create thoughtful, connected spaces across the UAE that cater to the needs of a new generation of residents and investors.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com