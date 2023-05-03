Obesity continues to be a major health concern in UAE

International Modern Hospital recommends prioritising health by taking necessary steps to maintain a healthy weight and live a healthier life

Dr Rohit Kumar

Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 12:12 PM

Obesity is a medical condition characterised by excess body fat that has accumulated to the extent that it may have a negative impact on health. In the UAE, the percentage of individuals with obesity is a major concern, especially among those aged between 20-59 years.

According to recent statistics, around 11.5 percent of individuals between 40-59 years of age are recorded to have obesity, while approximately nine per cent in the age group ranging from 20-39 years and 5.8 percent for individuals over 60 years.

Obesity can affect several organs and systems in the body, including the heart, liver, pancreas, kidneys, lungs, joints, and skin. Individuals with obesity may experience symptoms such as excess body weight, breathlessness, fatigue, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, joint pain, and skin problems such as stretch marks and skin infections.

Furthermore, obesity is the root cause of all major diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, PCOD, infertility, and more. It is also important to note that obesity can have a negative impact on mental health and increase the risk of developing depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders.

“To combat obesity, it is essential to maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity. We recommend exercising regularly, eating smaller portions of meals, consuming healthy foods, regularly checking your weight, and consulting medical help at the right time,” said Dr Rohit Kumar of International Modern Hospital (IMH).

In conclusion, obesity is a significant health concern in the UAE, affecting multiple organs and systems in the body, leading to various diseases and mental health issues. International Modern Hospital recommends prioritising health by taking necessary steps to maintain a healthy weight and live a healthier life.