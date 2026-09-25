OAU expands UAE out-of-home platform with detailed media, location and planning resources

OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com (OAU), the specialist outdoor advertising and out-of-home (OOH) platform operated by EDS FZCO, has expanded its online resource with more detailed coverage of advertising formats, locations and campaign planning information across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

The expansion follows the platform’s launch as a central reference point for advertisers seeking to understand the UAE’s fragmented outdoor media landscape, where advertising opportunities are distributed across different media owners, properties, transport networks, venues and locations.

Since its launch, OAU has continued developing dedicated resources covering major outdoor advertising formats including billboards, digital out-of-home (DOOH), unipoles, lamppost advertising, bridge advertising, hoardings, MUPIs, building media, airport advertising, mall media and transit advertising.

The platform has also expanded its location-based information to help advertisers understand the different advertising environments available across major roads, business districts, residential communities, tourism destinations and commercial areas.

The platform provides information covering major advertising corridors and locations, media formats, indicative cost considerations, campaign planning factors and the different audience environments associated with specific areas.

For advertisers evaluating roadside media, for example, factors such as the exact location, direction of travel, billboard dimensions, surrounding environment and campaign duration can influence media selection.

For Digital Out-of-Home campaigns, additional considerations can include screen specifications, spot duration, advertising frequency, creative rotation and share of voice.

OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com has developed dedicated information around major Dubai advertising corridors including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, as well as commercial and mixed-use districts such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City and JLT.

The platform also covers outdoor advertising opportunities across Abu Dhabi and other UAE markets, allowing advertisers planning multi-location campaigns to research different geographic environments through one specialised resource.

Dubai’s outdoor advertising sector continues to evolve as traditional static assets are complemented by an expanding range of digital formats. Recent industry developments include plans to convert established static outdoor locations into digitally enabled assets across major Dubai corridors, reflecting continued investment in DOOH infrastructure.

OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com is operated by EDS FZCO, a Dubai-based advertising and marketing company established in 2006.

Manish Gupta, CEO of EDS FZCO, said: "When we launched OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com, our objective was to make the UAE outdoor advertising market easier to understand and navigate. We are now taking the platform further by adding more detailed information around formats, locations, costs and the practical considerations involved in planning an OOH campaign."

He added: "Advertisers increasingly want to understand more than simply where a billboard is available. They want to compare locations, formats, static and digital options, campaign durations and budgets before making a media decision. We want OAU to become a useful starting point for that process."