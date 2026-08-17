Oasis Chemicals: A legacy of trusted solutions

For nearly four decades, Oasis Chemicals Material Trading Co LLC has built its presence in the UAE by combining specialised industry expertise with a focus on product quality, reliable supply and responsive customer service. What began as a marine chemicals business has steadily evolved into a broader solutions provider serving customers across multiple industries and markets.

Established in 1987 by Venugopal Menon, Oasis Chemicals Material Trading Co LLC was founded with the objective of supplying high-quality marine chemicals at competitive prices while ensuring timely delivery. Over the years, the company has continued to build on these foundations, developing long-standing relationships with customers while responding to the changing requirements of the UAE’s growing industrial landscape.

The company specialises in a comprehensive range of marine chemicals for maintenance, corrosion control, water treatment, fuel, oil and gas treatment, tank cleaning, pickling and passivation. It also supplies various testing kits designed for marine applications.

As customer requirements have evolved, Oasis Chemicals has expanded its product portfolio beyond its traditional marine offering. Today, the company supplies marine, industrial and laboratory chemicals, firefighting foams, janitorial cleaning chemicals and paper products, among other solutions.

Supporting these operations is the company’s in-house blending facility, through which it manufactures and supplies marine and janitorial cleaning chemicals under its VEGO brand. The facility also enables Oasis Chemicals to provide contract manufacturing services based on customer requirements.

With an established distribution network spanning three emirates in the UAE and its own in-house logistics capabilities, Oasis Chemicals is positioned to efficiently serve customers across the country while extending its reach to the wider GCC and international markets.

As it continues to grow, the company remains focused on the principles on which it was established: maintaining product quality, providing dependable service and strengthening the customer relationships and industry goodwill it has built over nearly four decades.