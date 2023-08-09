O! Millionaire hits Dh81.5 million grand prize and inspires environmental stewardship

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 4:19 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 4:29 PM

O! Millionaire, the foremost provider of an environmentally conscious draw, marked a significant milestone in its 64th episode, where the grand prize reached a staggering Dh81.5 million . The last draw with hosts Maradona Rebello and special guest Mark Ilano, a prominent blogger and influencer from Fillippines, added an extra dose of excitement and fun to the event.

During the thrilling draw, the winning green certificate ID was revealed to be GH62 X4XK, further enhancing the anticipation of O! Millionaire enthusiasts. The lucky winner, who matched all seven numbers - 3, 19, 20, 22, 24, 37, and 42, now stands a chance to take home an astounding Dh163 million upon doubling the Grand Prize.

Amidst the entertainment and excitement, O! Millionaire also took the opportunity to shed light on the remarkable story of Yacouba Sawadogo, a farmer from the Northern province of Burkina Faso. In the 1970s, facing drought and desertification, Yacouba resisted the encroaching desert to save his village. While others left, he and his family fought on. Using the ancient Zai technique, he meticulously planted trees, creating a lush 40-hectare forest with 96 tree species and 66 plant species over 40 years. Sawadogo's commitment transformed barren lands into fertile grounds. He also built stone lands to guide rainwater and nurture the soil. His remarkable achievements earned him global recognition, including the Right Livelihood Award and UN Environment Programme Champion of the Year. Sawadogo's story showcases the power of individuals in combating environmental challenges and inspires people and organizations worldwide.

"Sawadogo's extraordinary journey from arid lands to a lush oasis serves as a beacon of inspiration for O Millionaire, reminding us that the seeds of determination, resilience, and environmental stewardship can grow into a forest of possibilities, transforming lives and communities for a brighter and sustainable future. O! Millionaire remains committed to supporting initiatives that align with the UN 2030 Sustainability Development Goals, and we encourage individuals to contribute to our Green Certificates program. The funds raised through these certificates go towards the Oasis Park initiative, a global green campaign focused on planting trees and establishing forests in arid regions. Through this noble effort, we aim to contribute to the preservation of the environment and create a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Ralph Martin, chairman of O! Millionaire.

The O! Millionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. Although no one has won the grand prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the raffle draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of Dh100,000.

O! Millionaire participants have two avenues through which they can achieve success. Firstly, through the weekly raffle draw, wherein a winner is selected from the serial numbers of the Green Certificates sold within the same week. These serial numbers, known as Green Certificate (Raffle) IDs, hold the key to life-changing moments. Secondly, the grand draw introduces a 7/44 mechanism, where a machine randomly selects seven numbers from a pool of 44. The excitement builds every Thursday at 8 pm (UTC +4) during the live draw, streamed on the official O! Millionaire Facebook and YouTube channels.

To participate in the O! Millionaire draw, individuals can purchase Green Certificates and select seven numbers ranging from 1 to 44. The standard entry fee is Dh25 ($6). Online purchases remain available until 30 minutes before the draw. More information on the draw and how to participate is available at www.omillionaire.com.