O! Millionaire Episode 79: Pakistani winner inches closer to the Dh89 million grand prize
With dreams on the line and the stakes higher than ever, participants are encouraged to stay tuned for the next thrilling episode
In the culminating episode of the seventy-series, O! Millionaire unveiled the Grand Prize, now soaring at an impressive Dh89 million. Broadcasted live every Thursday on Facebook and YouTube, participants eagerly await the winner announcement. Episode 79 not only saw a substantial increase in the Grand Prize by Dh500,000 but also marked 79 weeks of O! Millionaire's commitment to the green initiative, Oasis Park. This ground-breaking project transforms arid landscapes into lush forests, promoting sustainability.
To stay informed about tree-planting events and exciting contests, including cash prizes like the recent 'Fright Night' Halloween dress-up event in collaboration with Club Seven, join the O! Millionaire community on Instagram. Real-time winner updates and valuable tips to enhance your chances of winning the Grand Prize are also available on their Instagram page.
Muhammad Khalid's Winning Journey
Muhammad Khalid's journey to success was highlighted in this episode. A recent second prize winner residing in the UAE for almost nine years, Khalid, originally from Pakistan, secured his victory on the 9th Green Certificate. The unique story of his discovery is quite intriguing; during a casual dinner, he recalled a past Green Certificate purchase but only checked the results on August 31. The moment he found Dh500,000 in his O! Millionaire wallet at https://omillionaire.com/wallet, emotions overwhelmed him, leaving his wife deeply concerned.
Watch the complete interview for more insights.
Oasis Park Insights: Can We Move to Another Planet?
Oasis Park took the spotlight with a thought-provoking feature contemplating the possibility of sustaining life on a different planet. Acknowledging the fact that none of the 60 billion planets in the universe is suitable for human survival, Oasis Park proposes an alternative: plant 60 million trees. This ambitious goal aligns with their mission to create a greener, sustainable environment - one tree at a time.
Learn about why we need to save the planet now more than ever.
Participants who were not able to watch the Live Draw on November 16, 2023 can view the full replay on the O! Millionaire YouTube channel. Check it out below.
The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 79
The heart of Episode 79 lay in the revelation of the seven winning numbers for the Grand Prize draw. The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw, renowned for its multi-platform excitement, takes place every Thursday at 8 PM GST. Hosted by actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, the draw has become a global sensation, attracting participants from diverse backgrounds eager to contribute to the Green Initiative while vying for a chance at a life-changing prize.
The winning numbers for Episode 79 were unveiled as 3, 6, 9, 21, 25, 36, and 43, with the lucky Green Certificate ID being G4UK RFNK. Participants stand a chance to win various prizes, with matching at least three numbers guaranteeing a reward. Those who match all seven numbers could potentially take home the staggering 89 million dirhams, and if they opt to Double and Secure the Grand Prize by purchasing an additional Green Certificate, the prize doubles to 178 million dirhams.
The Live Draw has proven to be a transformative experience for winners, offering them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and live the life they desire. While the grand prize remains elusive, numerous participants have claimed the Dh500,000 second prize, bringing them tantalisingly close to the ultimate win.
Transparency is a cornerstone of O! Millionaire's ethos, evident in their commitment to fair draws. The quality-checking process is accessible to the public, ensuring a level playing field for all participants.
About the Live Draw
As Episode 79 concluded with the grand prize reaching a staggering Dh89 million, the anticipation builds for the possibility of the first-ever O! Millionaire grand prize winner in the coming weeks. With dreams on the line and the stakes higher than ever, participants are encouraged to stay tuned for the next thrilling episode. Every week, the raffle draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of Dh100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.
Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire's ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.
Episode 79 was a success, with the grand prize increasing to Dh89 million. As the grand prize continues to get higher, participants can have greater hopes of achieving more dreams. Many participants have been grabbing the Dh500,000 second prize, which is one number away from the biggest win.
Will we have the first ever O! Millionaire Grand Prize winner in the next weeks? Stay tuned.