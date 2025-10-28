O Gold receives 'Best Shariah Compliant Gold Investment App' at Global Takaful and Re-Takaful Awards 2025

O Gold, the pioneering Emirati fractional gold and silver ownership app, has been honoured with the award for "Best Shariah Compliant Gold Investment App" at the prestigious Global Takaful C Re-Takaful Awards Ceremony 2025. The accolade was accepted by Ahmed Abdeltawab, CEO of O Gold, at the event, which was held in conjunction with the 7th Global Takaful C Re-Takaful Forum 2025, organised by the AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking C Economics (CIBE), at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates excellence and innovation within the global Islamic financial ecosystem. O Gold's recognition highlights its role in leveraging financial technology to democratise access to precious metal investments while adhering to the highest principles of Islamic finance.

The award recognises O Gold’s commitment to delivering ethical, transparent, and accessible investment solutions. The platform allows everyday investors to own fractional amounts of gold and silver, starting from as little as Dh1, effectively transforming the gold market from a traditional store of value into a liquid and dynamic investment tool for the digital age. The platform's offerings, including its unique Wakalah Gold Earnings feature, ensure that all profits are asset-backed and interest-free.

"We are profoundly honored to receive this distinguished award from AlHuda CIBE and the 7th Global Takaful C Re-Takaful Forum," said Bandar Alothman, founder of O Gold. "This recognition validates our efforts to blend advanced technology with the fundamental values of Islamic finance, and we are proud to be providing Shariah- compliant solutions to over half a million users on the O Gold App. O Gold is committed to creating a robust, secure, and ethical platform that promotes financial inclusion and trust through Shariah-compliant precious metal ownership."

O Gold’s integration of gold-backed savings, investment, and ethical leasing opportunities was noted by the forum’s selection committee as a significant contribution to the broader Islamic finance industry. By championing transparency, asset backing, and ethical practices, O Gold sets a new standard for how FinTech can enhance the Takaful and Islamic finance sectors globally.

For more information, visit: www.ogold.app.