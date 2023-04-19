NWTN hosts exclusive preview of Rabdan ONE at Suhoor gathering

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 5:07 PM

In celebration of the Holy month of Ramadan, NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world (‘NWTN’), recently held a Suhoor gathering at their assembly facility in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

NWTN’s assembly facility enables NWTN to address the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles in the UAE and the Middle East, promote green mobility, and accelerate sustainable energy transformation in the UAE.

NWTN also kicked-off the development of its sales and distribution network in the GCC countries with the signing of two MoU’s which appoints exclusive distributors of vehicles under the Rabdan brand. This will enable the sale of Rabdan vehicles, parts, and accessories together with the provision of after-sales services. Both distributors will promote the Rabdan brand and develop a distribution network of sales outlets. It is expected that sales of the Radban ONE vehicle will exceed 5,000 vehicles over a five-year period. In addition, NWTN will assist both distributors with technical, after-sales, and marketing support during the entirety of the MOU.

Luen Govender, head of NWTN Abu Dhabi Plant, said: “We are very proud to hold our Suhoor gathering in celebration of the Holy month of Ramadan at our assembly facility in KEZAD. This facility enables NWTN to address the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles in the UAE and the Middle East.”

The Rabdan ONE, which is the first product of the Rabdan brand, will become available for pre-orders after the Suhoor gathering with pricing and availability to be released at a later date. NWTN expects to officially launch the Rabdan ONE in the coming months.