NVIDIA GeForce showcases latest AI and gaming innovations at GITEX 2024

NVIDIA GeForce Middle East and North Africa captivated the region's tech enthusiasts during GITEX Technology Week by hosting an exclusive media day on October 17 at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai. The event highlighted NVIDIA’s latest advancements in PC gaming, content creation, and AI technologies, with a range of hands-on demos that gave attendees the chance to experience some of the leading innovations in the industry.

In the spotlight was the first-ever MENA showcase of NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), alongside a line-up of other interactive experiences powered by NVIDIA’s RTX AI technologies.

Highlights of the NVIDIA RTX AI Demo Area:

NVIDIA ACE: Covert Protocol

The Covert Protocol demo revealed the future of digital humans, using NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for speech and animation, NVIDIA NeMo for language processing, and NVIDIA RTX for lifelike ray-traced rendering. These technologies help developers create digital humans capable of natural language interactions. Attendees were immersed in an interactive experience where they played as detectives in a hotel, completing objectives through dynamic conversations with AI-driven characters.

Stable Diffusion XL in ComfyUI

With ComfyUI offering a streamlined interface for Stable Diffusion XL accelerated on NVIDIA RTX GPUs with NVIDIA TensorRT, guests could instantly generate high-quality images, transforming themselves into characters from DOOM Eternal with a single click. NVIDIA demonstrated how Stable Diffusion XL expedites image generation workflows, combined with one-step RTX-enhanced ControlNets. RTX GPUs speed up image generation and offer access to the newest and broadest range of AI features.

Half-Life 2 RTX Remix Project

Fans of classic gaming went back in time and witnessed an evolution with the Half-Life 2 RTX Remix Project, currently in development as a community-driven effort. This demo showcased NVIDIA’s technologies such as ray tracing, DLSS 3.5, Reflex, and RTX IO, bringing new life and geometric detail to the iconic game.

DLSS on RTX 40 Series Laptops

The revolutionary NVIDIA DLSS technology, which multiplies gaming performance using AI, was showcased on RTX 40 series laptops with titles like Black Myth: Wukong, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon Forbidden West. The media had the chance to test the AI-powered feature, seeing firsthand how it creates additional frames and enhances image quality. NVIDIA also demonstrated the unmatched performance of DLSS 3.5 on Alan Wake 2, an AI-driven performance boost that enhanced the gameplay experience to a whole new level. Star Wars Outlaws DLSS 3.5 Showcase A side-by-side comparison of Star Wars Outlaws with DLSS ON/OFF demonstrated the dramatic performance difference when playing with DLSS enabled versus when it was switched off, showcasing the AI technology’s power to transform gaming experiences. NVIDIA Canvas Attendees explored the artistic possibilities of NVIDIA Canvas, an AI-powered tool that turns simple brushstrokes into highly realistic landscapes. Using RTX GPUs, NVIDIA Canvas allows creators to create backgrounds quickly and speed up their concept exploration, offering more time to focus on visualising their ideas with remarkable speed and precision. NVIDIA continues to lead the way in AI and gaming technologies, creating a future where the boundaries between reality and the digital world continue to blur. The immersive demos during GITEX Technology Week offered a glimpse into the innovations shaping the industry and the limitless possibilities of NVIDIA’s RTX AI technologies.

For more information on NVIDIA’s latest breakthroughs, visit www.nvidia.com/en-me/geforce/