NVIDIA announces local content creator winners at Studio Nights event

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 1:59 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 2:01 PM

NVIDIA announced the winners of its creative design competition, held at its first Studio Nights event at twofour54 in Abu Dhabi. The regional event was launched to focus on talented content creators who are designing with the power of the NVIDIA Studio platform and RTX GPUs.

The event offered local content creators the opportunity to network with other designers and artists, as well as to get a hands-on experience with the latest technologies on offer from NVIDIA that would benefit content creators.

The competition saw winners across four distinct categories – 3d, videography, photography, and a special category for art created with NVIDIA Canvas Art. Winning the 3d category was Anas Mohammad Samir Farra, whose piece was also 3d-printed at the event for attendees to view in person. The winners for the remaining categories were Mohamad Awad for videography, Ahmed Sulaiman AlShehhi for photography, and Aditi Monga for NVIDIA canvas art.

“Designing with NVIDIA canvas was very interesting as I’ve never worked with AI directly before. You have a direct say in how the picture is formed, which gives you a lot of creative control,” commented Monda. “NVIDIA Studio Nights is a great way for other creatives to see how far we can go with tools like canvas, and see things from a totally different perspective.”

“Editing with an NVIDIA RTX GPU is one of the best experiences. It makes editing very fast, especially rendering large files and multiple sequences and working with large video formats. You can see just how quick and easy it is for editors to work,” commented Awad.

“I was astonished by the ray-tracing capabilities of the NVIDIA RTX GPU, as it enhanced my 3d design and showed all of the detail that made my design even more realistic,” said Farra. “This event meant a lot to me because as a content creator, it provides a lot of opportunity to learn more about NVIDIA technologies and the benefits to my design process.”

“Winning in the photography category was very exciting, and I am glad for the support that NVIDIA has for the community,” remarked AlShehhi. “It’s a great chance to get a first-hand experience with the PCs and laptops with RTX GPUs, and see the benefits they bring.”

The event also saw a presentation from award-winning local filmmaker Faisal Hashmi, who showcased how RTX GPUs coupled with NVIDIA Studio drivers help to streamline his editing workflow. “I’ve been using NVIDIA GPUs extensively over the years, and the current generation of RTX GPUs is a huge leap in performance for anyone who edits video content such as myself,” he said. “It’s easy to see the difference in performance when using RTX GPUs for working with large video edits and renders, and the time saved on rendering is definitely something to appreciate – especially when working on tight project deadlines.”

“We are thrilled with the outcome at our first ever NVIDIA Studio Nights, and we are looking forward to continuing to support the many talented local creators,” said Chantelle Tavid – head of marketing, NVIDIA MENAT. “The sheer creativity in the entries that we received was incredible, and it was fantastic to see how all of these creators were harnessing the power of NVIDIA studio platform to create their original work.”

Attendees were also able to experience the latest RTX-powered laptops as well as try several AI-powered apps from NVIDIA, including canvas, omniverse, and broadcast. NVIDIA also announced its efforts to further promote and support local content creators through its In the NVIDIA Studio blog. Content creators can nominate their work for consideration by the NVIDIA team, who will then evaluate the entries and choose one candidate to feature on the blog each month.