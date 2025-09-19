Numu Nursery expands with two new branches in Nad Al Sheba and Al Khawaneej

Numu Nursery, Dubai’s proudly homegrown early years brand, is set to welcome families to two new branches in Nad Al Sheba and Al Khawaneej. Thoughtfully designed and community-focused, both nurseries continue Numu’s mission to blend world-class early childhood education with deep cultural identity and holistic wellbeing.

Founded by Saood Al Ghurair, Numu is inspired by the Arabic word for “growth” and has quickly become a trusted name in early years education across Dubai. With branches already thriving in Business Bay and Town Square, the expansion reflects Numu’s commitment to meeting the needs of families while setting new benchmarks in childcare.

Numu Nad Al Sheba

At 70,000 sq. ft., Nad Al Sheba will be Numu’s largest campus to date — a purpose-built nursery that brings together inspiring spaces, the British EYFS-based curriculum, and highly qualified educators. Here, children are encouraged to explore, imagine, and thrive, laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

To celebrate this milestone, parents and children are invited to step into a world of magic and imagination at Numu Nursery on Saturday, September 20, from 9:00am to 1:00pm. From Alice in Wonderland to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, children will journey through whimsical worlds filled with creativity, play, and discovery. This free-to-attend event will also feature special activations and surprises from the Early Childhood Learning Centre and Thermomix.

Interested guests are encouraged to register in advance from this LINK as spots are limited.

Numu Al Khawaneej

Opening in the heart of an Emirati neighbourhood, Al Khawaneej will serve as Numu’s flagship branch — an authentic reflection of heritage and excellence. Emirati etiquette, Islamic values, and Arabic language are seamlessly woven into daily routines, creating a culturally rich environment where children build pride in their heritage while developing essential life skills.

Experience Numu: Free Mom & Me Fridays

Families are invited to experience Numu through Mom & Me Fridays—interactive mornings designed to showcase Numu’s unique approach. From sensory play to creative projects, these sessions give parents a firsthand look at the nurturing environment, curriculum, and educators who make Numu exceptional. Seats can be reserved in advance.

Nurturing Growth, Building Futures

With a child-led, brain-based approach, Numu ensures every child is met at their own pace, supported through personalised experiences that foster confidence, curiosity, and resilience. Enrichment programs such as Little Chefs and Little Picassos further spark creativity and mindfulness, while initiatives like the Home & World Corner celebrate every child’s identity, strengthening empathy and belonging in a multicultural world.

“Every day, more of us choose a sustainable path toward living in harmony with nature. At Numu Nursery, immense love, care, and attention have gone into building eco-conscious, sustainable facilities — places where children can explore, learn, and grow with confidence and security,” says Karan Brown, education director at Numu.

As the new academic year begins, Numu invites families to discover its newest campuses and join a growing community rooted in culture and dedicated to raising the future.

For more information, visit www.numunursery.com