Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions launches rewards programme at festive fair

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 3:30 PM

Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions has announced the launch of its first-ever rewards programme in collaboration with Emirates Skywards Everyday, debuting at the highly anticipated Numaish Festive Fair. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from 11:00am to 8:00pm.

For the first time, shoppers can earn Skywards Miles for their purchases, adding exceptional value to their shopping experience. Whether it’s bridal couture, festive accessories, or the latest in high-end fashion, customers can earn miles that bring them closer to their next travel adventure.

As an additional bonus, shoppers who spend Dh1,500 or more will automatically enter a draw to win a share of 50,000 Skywards Miles. Two lucky winners will each take home 25,000 Skywards Miles, making this a rewarding experience not just in fashion but also in travel. The Numaish Festive Edit 2024 will showcase an impressive array of over 90 exclusive designers, presenting a diverse collection that caters to every fashion enthusiast.

Entry to the event is free for all visitors, and to make the shopping experience even more enjoyable, complimentary valet parking will be available for all attendees.