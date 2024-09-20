Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions launches rewards programme at festive fair

Targeting new markets, Colendi AI plans to open a Middle East and Africa regional office in early 2025, following its success in Istanbul
Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions has announced the launch of its first-ever rewards programme in collaboration with Emirates Skywards Everyday, debuting at the highly anticipated Numaish Festive Fair. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from 11:00am to 8:00pm.
For the first time, shoppers can earn Skywards Miles for their purchases, adding exceptional value to their shopping experience. Whether it’s bridal couture, festive accessories, or the latest in high-end fashion, customers can earn miles that bring them closer to their next travel adventure.
As an additional bonus, shoppers who spend Dh1,500 or more will automatically enter a draw to win a share of 50,000 Skywards Miles. Two lucky winners will each take home 25,000 Skywards Miles, making this a rewarding experience not just in fashion but also in travel.
The Numaish Festive Edit 2024 will showcase an impressive array of over 90 exclusive designers, presenting a diverse collection that caters to every fashion enthusiast.
Entry to the event is free for all visitors, and to make the shopping experience even more enjoyable, complimentary valet parking will be available for all attendees.
Targeting new markets, Colendi AI plans to open a Middle East and Africa regional office in early 2025, following its success in Istanbul
To avail this benefit, readers can download the myAlfred app and browse their favourite books at their convenience
What truly sets One by Nine apart is its flexible payment options, including a highly attractive plan of just 1% per month, along with a post-handover payment plan
The collection blends timeless elegance with modern functionality
The agricultural trade show will host over 6,000 decision-makers from more than 180 countries
For over three decades, Big Ticket has been a household name across the UAE, offering guaranteed prizes to its loyal community of hopeful participants
New benefits and experiences are available across stay, dine, relax, play, shop, and fit, with expanded offerings in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain