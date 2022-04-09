NSH launches CyberKnife technology

Prof. Abdul Karim Msaddi, chairman and founder, NSH addresses the media. Also seen Dana Msaddi, COO of NSH and Dr Salam Yanek, chairman, NSH Cyberknife and Cancer Center

Our Cancer Centre is equipped to deal with various pathologies from the brain to the prostate, including head and neck, and other tumours.”

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 9:59 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM

Neuro Spinal Hospital (NSH), recently inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility offering specialised care for spinal, neurosurgical, neurological, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, oncology and radiosurgery treatments with the most advanced cancer centre operating from Dubai Science Park, strengthening the UAE’s drive for a robust, resilient and world-class healthcare industry.

The Dh700 million structure features the UAE’s very first robotic Cyberknife radiosurgery centre. Prof Abdul Karim Msaddi, chairman and founder, NSH, said: “We are proud to bring world-class healthcare services to Dubai and believe our next-generation hospital will be a gamechanger for the UAE and the region’s medical industry.

Investing in the new hospital and technology represents our continued faith in the resilience of the region’s economy and the vision of its leadership, as well as a testament to our ongoing drive towards healthcare innovation in the UAE.” Dr Salem Yanek, chairman at NSH Cyberknife and Cancer Centre, said: “In the UAE, approximately 4,500 new cases of cancer are reported in a year.

Reducing cancer mortality rates is a key performance indicator of the world class healthcare of the UAE’s national agenda, and NSH is looking forward to actively support this vision. Our Cancer Centre is equipped to deal with various pathologies from the brain to the prostate, including head and neck, and other tumours.”