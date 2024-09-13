NRI ONE Indian Property Investment Festival: A premier exhibition of India's leading real estate opportunities is back again

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 11:35 AM

The eagerly awaited NRI ONE Indian Property Investment Festival is set to unfold on the September 14t and 15 at Shangri-La, Sheikh Zayed Road the business corridor of Dubai located Near the Financial Centre Metro Station. This two-day extravaganza promises to be a game-changer for Indian expatriates in the UAE seeking lucrative investment opportunities in the Indian real estate market.

Organized by NRI ONE, the event boasts participation from over 30 renowned Indian real estate developers representing major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai and tier 2 and 3 cities across India. The festival aims to showcase various properties including residential apartments, villas, plots, commercial spaces, and more.

Some of the top brands in the Indian real estate industry, such as Godrej Properties, Brigade, L&T Realty, Raymond Realty, Rustomjee, Wadhwa Group, Birla Estates, Ashwin Sheth Group, Fine Acers, Triyom Realty, ASBL, Casagrand, Puravankara, Kalyani Developers, Prism City, Radhey Construction, Hubtown, Venkatesh Buildcon, DAC Developers, Land Trades, Sampangi, AMJ Lands, Swasya Living, Jones Foundation, and many more, will be participating in the event. This gathering of industry giants provides attendees with a unique opportunity to explore and invest in projects that reflect the diverse and dynamic real estate landscape in India.

The festival organisers have arranged exclusive spot booking offers and deals, Lucky draws and lot of giveaways available only during the two-day event. With a plethora of options ranging from luxurious residential spaces to lucrative commercial ventures, potential investors can take advantage of the best deals in the market. The event will be open from 10 am to 7 pm, providing ample time for attendees to interact with developers, gather information, and make informed investment decisions. What's more, entry to the festival is FREE for Indian expatriates residing in the UAE, offering a golden opportunity for them to explore the vast potential of the Indian real estate market. Shekhar Bhardwaj, the CEO of NRI ONE, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming festival, stating: "We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and distinguished group of real estate developers under one roof. The NRI ONE Indian Property Investment Festival aims to bridge the gap between Indian expatriates and the flourishing real estate opportunities in their home country."

As the real estate market in India continues to evolve, this festival serves as a beacon for investors seeking promising ventures. With a mix of established developers and emerging players, the event is poised to be a landmark occasion for those looking to make strategic investments in the ever-growing Indian property market. Don't miss the chance to be part of this grand showcase – mark your calendars for September 14th and 15th, and head to the Shangri-La in Sheikh Zayed Road for an unparalleled experience in Indian real estate investment.