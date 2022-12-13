NRI businessman Yusuff Ali MA honoured with top award

Yusuff Ali MA receiving the 'International Indian Icon' award from Issac John Pattaniparambil, Global Advisory board chairman of World Malayalee Council and managing editor at Khaleej Times in Dubai.

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 10:08 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 10:11 AM

Yusuff Ali MA, prominent NRI businessman and chairman of LuLu Group International was recently conferred with the 'International Indian Icon' award. The honour was handed over to Yusuff Ali by Issac John Pattaniparambil, Global Advisory board chairman of World Malayalee Council and managing editor at Khaleej Times in a function held in Dubai recently.

The prestigious award was conferred for his outstanding contributions in the field of business in 2021 by an eminent jury panel chaired by Justice Kurian Joseph and comprising ambassador TP Sreenivasan IFS, former chief secretary of Karnataka late J Alexander IAS, and Christy Fernandes IAS, former secretary general to Indian President, at a virtual Global Business Conference organised by World Malayalee Council.

Also present on the occasion were Dr Youhanon Mar Demetrios, metropolitan of Delhi Diocese, Rev Fr Oommen Mathew, Vicar St. Gregorios Orthodox Church in Jebel Ali, Very Rev Philip M Samuel Cor-Episcopa, Vicar St. Gregorios Orthodox Church in Sharjah, Rev Fr Saji Yohannan, Delhi Diocesan Secretary, Rev Fr Binish Babu, Vicar, St. Thomas Orthodox Cathedral, Dubai.