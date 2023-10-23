Novartis spearheads breast cancer awareness at 'We the Women' conference in Dubai

As the world observes breast cancer awareness month, Novartis participates in the conference to raise awareness of early breast cancer screening, the risk of breast cancer recurrence, and the importance of treatment adherence, while spreading a message of hope to all patients

Novartis, an integrated, focused innovative medicines company, today announced its participation as the official Healthcare Partner for the upcoming "We the Women" conference. The inspiring event, hosted by Khaleej Times, in partnership with ‘The WEEK’, is designed to celebrate and empower women leaders from various fields with a special focus on Emirati women in the region. It is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 26 in Dubai.

The 'We the Women' conference brings together renowned women CEOs, government leaders, corporate executives, and startup founders to share their expertise, insights, and experiences on diverse topics, including breast cancer awareness. The event encourages collaboration and fosters positive change for women worldwide.

As the event’s official Healthcare Partner, Novartis' participation will focus on breast cancer awareness and the importance of early and regular screenings. In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Aydah Al Awadhi, consultant medical oncologist and chairperson of the Emirates Breast Cancer Working Group under the Emirates Oncology Society will share valuable insights on the importance of regular screening and early detection in increasing chances of survival. “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial to improving survival rates. That's why I'm so passionate about raising awareness on the importance of regular and early screenings,“ she said. ‘’No woman should have to face breast cancer alone. I'm grateful for the opportunity to speak at the 'We the Women' conference and help educate women about the importance of early detection and support available for the patients.”

Additionally, Novartis will host a fireside chat with breast cancer survivor and patient advocate Paula Nasrallah to shed light on the personal and emotional aspects of breast cancer. Nasrallah’s talk will emphasize the need for empathy, understanding, and solidarity among women facing this challenge. "Breast cancer is a journey, and it's important to have a support system in place. I'm grateful to Novartis for giving me a platform to share my story and help other women on their journey to healing," she said.

Mohamed Ezz Eldin, head of Gulf countries at Novartis, said that Novartis is committed to advancing women's health and fighting breast cancer, and the company’s participation in the 'We the Women' conference is a reflection of those values. "We believe that every woman deserves to live a long and healthy life, and that's why we're committed to raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of regular screening," he said. "Our participation in this event is a way to show our support for women, and to help make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

Novartis’ participation in 'We the Women' comes as the company continues its highly acclaimed Women in Pink campaign to raise the voices of women impacted by breast cancer and empower them to take control of their health. The initiative engages healthcare professionals, organisations, and patient communities across the UAE to spread a message of hope to patients and caregivers navigating a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Our Women in Pink initiative is a heartfelt commitment to stand with the women impacted by breast cancer, offering not only education and awareness but also unwavering emotional and moral support,” said Joy Khoury, country comms and patient engagement head at Novartis GCC. “We believe that every woman should have access to the latest information and resources to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. Through the ‘Women in Pink’ campaign, we are working to break down the stigma associated with breast cancer and create a more supportive community for women and their caregivers."