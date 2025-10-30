Nothing introduces Phone (3a) Lite: Bringing unmistakable style and innovation to more users

Nothing today unveiled Phone (3a) Lite, an exciting new smartphone designed to make the distinctive Nothing experience available to more people. Phone (3a) Lite combines unmistakable style, heavy-hifting features, and a seamless software experience at an accessible price, proving that innovation and personality don't have to come with a premium tag.

Phone (3a) Lite reimagines Nothing's signature transparent design with an understated yet confident styling. Encased in glass, it balances classic playfulness with everyday practicality, feeling crafted rather than manufactured. Available in timeless White and Black, its rich finish, balanced feel, and intricate visual textures elevate its design beyond its entry-level competition.

Built for durability, Phone (3a) Lite boasts IP54 dust and water resistance, ensuring it's ready for everyday life. An internal aluminum frame further strengthens its core, offering exceptional longevity.

The refined triple-camera system on Phone (3a) Lite is built around a class-leading 50 MP main sensor, capturing balanced and bright true-to-life photography. Powered by the same TrueLens Engine 4.0 pipeline found in the flagship Nothing Phone (3), it combines an exceptional camera setup with advanced AI editing tools. The large 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor captures 64% more light than typical sensors in its class, ensuring excellent performance even in challenging scenes. With Ultra XDR photos, Portrait Mode, Auto Tone, Night Mode, Macro Mode and Motion Capture, every shot is optimised. The 16 MP front camera delivers crisp selfies and video calls, while the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 FPS and 1080p slow-motion at 120 FPS.

Phone (3a) Lite introduces Glyph Light, an evolution of Nothing's unique Glyph Interface. Inspired by classic notification lights, Glyph Light enables beloved features like Flip to Glyph for silent notifications, Essential Notifications for key contacts, and Camera Countdown for group shots. Customisable light sequences for calls and contacts, paired with Nothing's iconic ringtones, make the Glyph Light both minimal and instantly recognisable.

Phone (3a) Lite delivers the full Nothing experience with Nothing OS 3.5, powered by Android 15. This clean, expressive, and smart UI is built around functional customisation, offering a seamless and fluid interface. Features like Smart Drawer for automatic app organisation, Private Space for personal files, and App Locker for individual app security ensure peace of mind. Nothing is commifted to 3 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security patches, providing exceptional longevity. Nothing OS 4.0 will be rolled out to Phone (3a) Lite in early 2026.

Essential Key and Essential Space offer AI-powered tools for capturing and organising notes, ideas, and media, while Essential Search provides instant access to saved content without an internet connection.

Experience a big, bright, and beautiful screen with Phone (3a) Lite's 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display. With a brilliant 3000 nits peak HDR brightness and 1300 nits outdoor brightness, content pops with vibrant colors and deep blacks. The FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2392) delivers crisp visuals at 387 pixels per inch, while an ultra-smooth 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling and responsive gaming. The 10-bit color depth showcases 1.07 billion colors, and 2160 Hz PWM dimming provides flicker-free viewing, reducing eye strain.Power and Performance for the Everyday Phone (3a) Lite feels fast and fluid, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, built on TSMC's 4 nm process. Its 8-core CPU with speeds up to 2.5 GHz is optimised for intense loads and gaming stability, complemented by an advanced liquid cooling system.

With 8 GB physical RAM and up to 8 GB virtual RAM, Phone (3a) Lite offers up to 16 GB combined RAM for seamless multitasking. Expandable storage up to 2 TB via microSD card provides maximum flexibility. Dual 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure stable connections and lag-free wireless audio.Long-Lasting Baftery, Responsible Design A high-capacity 5000 mAh baftery, combined with the ultra-eficient MediaTek chipset and Nothing OS 3.5 optimisations, ensures Phone (3a) Lite comfortably lasts almost 2 days with mixed use. With 33 W fast charging, it reaches 50% in approximately 20 minutes, and 5 W reverse wired charging offers convenient power for accessories.

Pricing and availability

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be available in black and white in 2 storage variants to suit different user needs:

8GB + 128GB – Dh839 / SAR 749

8GB + 256GB – Dh949 / SAR 899

Sales start in select markets on November 4 at Amazon and noon in UAE and Saudi Arabia. "Phone (3a) Lite is about making the Nothing experience more accessible — the same aftention to design, innovation, and detail, but at a price that welcomes more people in," said Rishi Kishor Gupta, regional director – MEA, Nothing. "It’s our way of proving that great technology can be both beautifully designed and genuinely attainable."