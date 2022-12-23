Nothing appoints Rishi Kishor Gupta as business lead for the Middle East

The seasoned business professional will be instrumental in positioning Nothing strategically in the region’s consumer tech space

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 1:02 PM

London-based consumer technology company Nothing, announced the appointment of Rishi Kishor Gupta as business lead for its Middle East operations. Gupta, a veteran in the consumer technology space with over 15 years’ of experience, will be responsible for driving growth in the highly-competitive market, and spearheading business development and operations for Nothing in the region.

With his vast experience in retail and international consumer markets, Gupta was instrumental in establishing Huawei’s operation and spearheading its strategic growth in the Middle East.

Steven Gao, VP of Growth and co-founder of Nothing, said: " The year 2022 has been a milestone year for Nothing with the launch of our first smartphone, Phone (1), and reaching the one million products sold mark. As we are gearing up towards 2023, it is time for us to explore new markets. We are seeing a lot of opportunities in the Middle East and I am thrilled to welcome Rishi to the team as we are getting ready to accelerate our efforts there. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role in our region’s growth.”

Gupta said: "I am very excited to be part of Nothing’s journey. It has been very inspiring watching Carl and the team make such a breakthrough in the industry over the last two years. Phone (1) has been one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year and I look forward to working with local partners so that people in the Middle East can get their hands on it.”

