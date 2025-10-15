In a grand ceremony at the prestigious International Influencer Awards (IIIA) in Dubai, global icon Nora Fatehi received the International Star Award, recognising her exceptional talent, influence, and contributions to the entertainment industry. The award was presented by visionary entrepreneur and chairman of The Meer Group, Shakeel Ahmad Meer, in acknowledgment of Nora’s outstanding impact on the global entertainment scene.

The International Influencer Awards are one of the most eagerly awaited events on Dubai's yearly calendar. This celebrates individuals who have made a significant, positive impact across various fields worldwide. This year, Nora Fatehi stood out as a bright example of someone who breaks down barriers through art, creativity, and cultural connections. Her work as a dancer, actor, and performer has captivated millions, making her a true international icon.

Shakeel Ahmad Meer, a prominent figure known for his global business ventures and consciousness-driven projects, spoke about the importance of recognising talent that inspires and connects people. At the ceremony, Shakeel Ahmad Meer praised Nora's journey and spirit.

"More than just an entertainer, Nora Fatehi is an emotion, a phenomenon that brings people together through the power of art," Meer said.

"Her hard work, dedication, and ability to connect deeply with audiences truly make her a global representative of creativity and culture. It's an honor to present her with this award."

Upon receiving the International Star Award, a visibly moved Nora Fatehi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

“This is an incredible honour,” she said. “To be recognised on such a prestigious international platform like the IIIA, and to receive this award from a visionary like Shakeel Ahmad Meer, makes it even more meaningful. I’m deeply thankful to my fans, my team, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Their love and belief in me continue to inspire and empower me every day.”

Nora went on to share that the award symbolises more than just personal success. It reflects years of hard work, resilience, and a passion for breaking barriers in the entertainment industry.

“This recognition motivates me to keep evolving, to take on new challenges, and to inspire others to chase their dreams fearlessly,” she added.

Her emotional words were met with warm applause, perfectly capturing the spirit of the evening, celebrating talent, influence, and the power of perseverance on the global stage.

The event brought together a wide range of celebrities, business leaders, influencers, and dignitaries from all over the globe. They all gathered to celebrate creativity, excellence, and meaningful impact. The presentation of the International Star Award to Nora Fatehi not only marked a significant moment in her career but also highlighted the growing influence of artists who are creating a positive ripple effect globally.

The International Influencer Awards also became a proud moment for The Meer Group, reflecting its growing role in supporting global talent and innovation. By honouring renowned individuals such as Nora Fatehi, the group strengthened its global role in advancing art, culture, and innovation.

Looking ahead, The Meer Group aims to continue supporting and hosting such global events to promote cultural diversity and creative exchange. The Group’s vision is to bring together all inspiring individuals who make a positive impact worldwide, fostering unity through art, innovation, and shared values.