Noon's NowNow app offers doorstep convenience

The pandemic brought on a shift in consumer behaviour with reliance on convenient and safe methods of shopping for groceries and essentials without the need to leave their homes. In response, noon.com launched its on-demand app NowNow, expediting its development as a direct response to the changing needs of local customers and businesses.

NowNow was able to instantly provide customers with a platform to order essentials and goods from stores in their local neighbourhoods, delivered safely within minutes to their doorsteps. The app also gave local retailers a way to continue reaching customers and generate revenue at a time they needed it most.

NowNow joins a growing ecosystem of digital products and services powered by noon, the region's digital leader, developed to serve and support business and consumers here in the Middle East.

In a short period of time nownow has amassed an impressive family of retail partners including large supermarket stores such as Waitrose, Choithrams and Marks & Spencer with thousands of products available to purchase via the app. Enabling communities to offer hyper-local support is at the heart of NowNow's mission with many neighbourhood SMEs already signed up to the app.

Customers can order anything from fresh food to pharmacy buys, pet care and so much more at the touch of a button. All delivered safely and efficiently within minutes. Operating from 8am until midnight, NowNow provides the ultimate level of convenience for communities across the country.

Since launching earlier this year, NowNow currently serves customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with more locations set to launch in the coming weeks.