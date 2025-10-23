Nolte Küchen to invest Dh25 million as part of Middle East growth strategy

Nolte Küchen, Germany’s leading premium kitchen brand, is strengthening its presence in the Middle East as part of a renewed global growth strategy rooted in German design excellence and craftsmanship. Having been present in the UAE market since 2007 through Universal Trading Company (UTC), the brand is now entering a new phase of development. In a mutually agreed step to further accelerate market growth and ensure long-term expansion, Nolte Küchen will transition to a direct-to-consumer model under its new mainland entity, Nolte UAE.

As part of this expansion, Nolte Küchen will invest over Dh25 million in the coming years. This includes the launch of a flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road by early 2026 and the establishment of a dedicated team of engineers, designers, and architects offering end-to-end kitchen solutions defined by German precision and quality. The move underscores Nolte Küchen’s confidence in the UAE’s role as a regional hub for design and innovation, while strengthening its direct relationships with both B2B and B2C customers through enhanced brand consistency, service excellence, and competitive pricing.

The UAE’s premium kitchen market has nearly doubled since 2020 and is projected to reach $200 million by 2030, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality European design. Nolte Küchen’s continued expansion aligns with this growth, positioning the brand to meet evolving customer expectations through faster delivery timelines, improved service, and an expanded product portfolio — including Nolte Küchen, Nolte Neo, Express Kitchen, and Living & Spa. The brand’s mission remains to bring “Made in Germany” quality, design excellence, and innovation to every home, catering to both private and professional customers.

Selva Kumar Rajulu, managing director of Nolte UAE, said:

"Since establishing Nolte FZE in the region in 2011, we have built a strong legacy rooted in innovation and trust. This new phase, as Nolte UAE, enables us to engage more closely with customers and partners, ensuring every project reflects German design excellence. The UAE has always been central to our journey, and this expansion reinforces our commitment to the market and its role in driving our global presence across high-growth international markets."

In the Middle East, Nolte Küchen’s presence is anchored by its regional competence centre in Dubai, which oversees markets across 30 countries and has delivered more than 80,000 project kitchens and 35,000 retail kitchens in recent years. Supported by over 75 branded showrooms across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, the Dubai hub has contributed to landmark developments such as Tilal Al Ghaf and Harmony Villas in Dubai, MERED’s Iconic Residences by Pininfarina in the UAE, Rafal Residence in Riyadh, and Al Mouj in Muscat — along with major residential and hospitality projects in Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. This regional infrastructure enables the brand to serve both developers and homeowners with scale, precision, and local expertise.

Beyond aesthetics, Nolte Küchen has earned the title of Germany’s most popular kitchen brand, recognised for superior product quality, design innovation, and customer satisfaction by the German Institute for Service Quality over several years. The company offers one of the world’s widest ranges of finishes, materials, and configurations, with customisation options that set a global benchmark for personalisation in kitchen design. It also holds the distinction of being the world’s most sustainable kitchen brand, maintaining a 100% production base in Germany and publishing the industry’s first independent sustainability report.

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and Estidama Pearl Building Rating System, Nolte Küchen promotes sustainable design and manufacturing. It remains the only German kitchen brand with both FSC and PEFC certifications, underscoring its long-term environmental responsibility. The brand also publishes annual sustainability reports, reinforcing its commitment to responsible production and transparency.

For more information, visit www.noltefze.com/