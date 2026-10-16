NOHM Hospitality acquires majority stake in Baoli; eyes global expansion

One of the French Riviera’s most recognisable names now has a Dubai owner. NOHM Hospitality, the food and beverage arm of DIFC-based investment house Downtown Ventures, has acquired a controlling stake in Baoli, the iconic Cannes restaurant and nightlife destination that has become synonymous with jet-set glamour.

Downtown Ventures has spent more than 40 years building businesses in sectors spanning hospitality, real estate, technology and pharmaceuticals. Its managing director, Sanjeev Nanda, took the helm of his family’s hotel group in 2005 and has since been behind landmark names including Taj Dubai, Billionaire Mansion and Toto’s in London.

The high-profile deal was signed in Paris on October 12, with Brandon Joseph, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Downtown Ventures, leading the negotiations and structuring. The acquisition turns a familiar story around. For years, Europe’s celebrated hospitality brands have expanded into the Gulf. This time, a UAE-based group is taking the keys to a European icon.

NOHM’s relationship with Baoli began in 2022 when it secured a franchise licence to bring the brand to Dubai’s J1 Beach. Baoli Dubai opened in November 2024 and has since become one of the city’s most talked-about beachfront addresses. That success gave NOHM the confidence to move from franchisee to owner.

Taking control of Baoli strengthens Downtown Ventures’ French connection and gives it a flagship brand rooted on the Riviera. The deal also comes as Dubai’s visitor numbers bounce back strongly – the city welcomed 6.97 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, with Western Europe its largest source market.

Nanda said: "We are excited to acquire the iconic Baoli brand. The tremendous success of Baoli Dubai has shown us the strength and brand recall of Baoli. Since the opening of the first venue in Cannes in 1999, Baoli has been one of the creators of the festive dining concept and has developed a tremendous global clientele. Dubai, however, has now become the new flagship, and we believe this concept has great potential for global expansion. It’s only fair now that the brand rests in the UAE."

NOHM Hospitality now plans to take Baoli global, with the first openings under consideration in St Tropez, Bodrum and Courchevel – three of the world’s most glamorous party destinations, where the brand’s mix of fine dining and late-night buzz feels right at home.

Christophe Caucino, founder, Baoli, added: "This is a very proud moment. What began on the Riviera has become a name people recognise worldwide, and NOHM has shown in Dubai how far that magic can travel. Together, we will take Baoli to new cities and new audiences without ever losing the soul that made Cannes and Miami fall in love with it."