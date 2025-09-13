NMC surgeon restores sight to worker who lost vision after severe eye trauma

After losing all hope of ever seeing the world again, a worker has regained vision in his right eye thanks to the expertise of Dr Ghassan Altawil, specialist ophthalmologist at NMC Specialty Hospital, DIP, following a devastating workplace accident that nearly cost him his eyesight forever. The rare and complex surgery not only saved the patient’s eye but also gave him back the chance to live independently once more.

The patient was injured on duty when a sharp metal tool pierced his eye, causing multiple corneal tears, complete loss of the natural lens, extensive iris damage, and a total retinal detachment. Despite undergoing emergency surgery at another hospital, his sight did not return. With little hope left, he turned to Dr Altawil and the team at NMC Specialty Hospital, DIP in September 2024.

The recovery was achieved through a carefully planned three-stage surgical journey:

Stage One (September 2024): Retinal reattachment surgery using advanced vitrectomy, silicone oil tamponade, and endolaser photocoagulation, restoring partial vision and stabilizing the eye.

Stage Two (February 2025): Removal of the silicone oil while maintaining retinal stability.

Final Stage (April 2025): A rare combined surgery involving penetrating keratoplasty and secondary intraocular lens implantation using the Yamane technique, supported by a Flieringa ring that preserved the eye’s structure during the critical open-sky phase.

"This was one of the most challenging reconstructions we could face in ophthalmology," said Dr Altawil. “With severe damage affecting both the front and back of the eye, the risks were extremely high. The Flieringa ring was essential to keep the eye stable during surgery. What makes this case remarkable is not just the technical success, but the fact that we were able to give this patient back his sight and his hope."

Restoring vision has had a profound impact on the patient’s daily life, allowing him to regain independence and functionality that were lost after the accident.

His recovery journey is still ongoing. He requires regular follow-up for 6 to 12 months, including suture removal and careful monitoring of visual function. While vision recovery has already improved his quality of life significantly, he is not yet cleared to resume work or strenuous activities until the follow-up period is complete.

This achievement reinforces the UAE’s reputation as a regional hub for advanced healthcare. Complex surgeries once thought possible only in select international centers are now being successfully performed in Dubai, offering patients world-class treatment close to home.

For more information, please visit: https://nmc.ae/en/hospitals/dubai/nmc-royal-hospital-dip-16