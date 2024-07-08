NMC Royal Hospital successfully reimplants forearm in groundbreaking surgery
The complex surgery, involving a multidisciplinary team of specialists, highlights the hospital's advanced trauma care capabilities and commitment to restoring patients' quality of life
Swift action and a multi-disciplinary team of leading trauma surgeons at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, led to the successful reattachment of a middle-aged man's forearm following a near-total amputation caused by a motorcycle accident.
Swift action saves limb
Following the accident, the patient was rushed to NMC Royal Hospital where plastic surgeons Dr Adil Ali and Dr Vikas Verma, orthopedic surgeon Dr Sunil Kulkarni, and anesthetists Dr Rashmi, Dr Varnika, and Dr Nandni, acted swiftly to minimise tissue damage and begin the complex process of saving and reattaching the forearm.
Within 50 minutes of entering the operating room, blood flow was restored to the hand using vascular shunts. This critical step, achieved within three hours of the time of injury, significantly improved the chances of a successful reattachment.
Surgical precision and teamwork
Dr Ali, Dr Verma and Dr Kulkarni performed this marathon surgery lasting nearly 10 hours. During the procedure, they meticulously repaired the fractured bones with implants, reconstructed nerves with grafts, and performed delicate microsurgery on arteries and nerves using sutures that are thinner than the human hair.
Long road to recovery
While the reattachment surgery was successful, the patient faces a long road to recovery. Physiotherapy, electrical muscle stimulation, and occupational therapy will be crucial in regaining function in the forearm. Additionally, further surgeries may be needed in the future.
Commitment to patient care
NMC Royal Hospital's trauma unit is a state-of-the-art emergency facility that treats patients with critical or life-threatening injuries. Comprehensive, multi-disciplinary emergency medical services are provided by NMC's leading trauma surgeons who have advanced training and extensive expertise in critical and invasive procedures. They are dedicated to providing advanced trauma care that saves lives and restores hope and function for their patients.