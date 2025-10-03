NKN Media marks five years of operations with global expansion

NKN Media, a Dubai-based media conglomerate, has marked its fifth anniversary this September, underlining a phase of steady expansion across international markets and growth in its service portfolio.

Over the past five years, the company has extended its presence to India, Singapore, Bahrain, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It has reported a significant surge in turnover, project volume, and workforce strength, alongside building a larger client base.

Led by Abdul Majid Khan, global CEO of NKN Media, the company has diversified its operations beyond media partnerships with the creation of intellectual properties (IPs) such as Icons of UAE, Titans of Majlis, The Ultimate Realty Awards and Dubai Property Expo. Several of these platforms have expanded globally with editions in Singapore and London. The company also publishes SpiceRoute, the inflight magazine of India’s airline SpiceJet.

“As we complete five years, it is a moment of gratitude and reflection for the entire team,” said Khan. “Our journey has been about consistent growth, expanding our international presence and strengthening collaborations. We remain focused on moving forward strategically while adapting to the evolving media landscape.”

The company recently appointed V Legal, headed by Vishal Tinani, as its official legal consultant to strengthen its governance framework and provide structured support for its expansion strategy. Looking ahead, NKN Media has announced plans to enter radio and out-of-home (OOH) advertising, complementing its existing services in television, print, digital, and travel media.

With five years completed, the company stated it remains committed to pursuing a strategic vision that emphasises innovation, wider market reach, and diversified offerings across the media sector.

