Nishita Saxena: From journalist to edupreneur

With class apart knowledge being imparted through personalised programmes, Writer’s Corner not just helps students cope up with their academic needs at school levels, but prepares them to solve real-time papers

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 6:02 PM

With a distinguished career in journalism, content creation, and education spanning over 17 years, Nishita Saxena, the founder of Writer’s Corner, recognised a significant disparity between the curriculum in schools and the expectations of universities. This discrepancy wasn't limited solely to sought-after subjects like science, mathematics, psychology, and economics; rather, the most substantial challenge for high school and middle school students lay in the realm of English language and literature.

"Indian curriculum, although rigorous is not equipped to meet the challenges faced at the time of University Applications. SAT, IELTS, PET, GRE, GMAT and others, require a high skill set apart from the language used for SOPs and LORs. These tests are predominantly English oriented and focus on verbal abilities, analogies and reasoning skills to admit students into top-notch universities,” she explained. "While the IB, British and American curriculums are so intensive when it comes to English language skills, that students are not able to connect with the demand at both school and university level. Hence, bridging the gap was important. And that’s when I decided to establish ‘Writer’s Corner’."

With class apart knowledge being imparted through personalised programmes, Writer’s Corner not just helps students cope up with their academic needs at school levels, but prepares them to solve real- time papers, saving time and bringing about a holistic success. They then get time to prepare for the exams that they need to take for university applications. They have trained students to achieve a cent-percent score in almost all school assessments, and have had a turn out of a 1560 score in SAT, Band 8 & 9 in IELTS, 2600 in UCAT, and so on and so forth.

"We help students from a young age, to hone their skills, and hold their hand through the formative years of school until they finish their Boards/GCSE/ MYP and IBDP, along with helping them apply to universities and choosing the best option for themselves. Thus, making it a win-win for everyone.”