NirogStreet, recognised by INSEAD Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022

INSEAD, one of the world's leading business schools, organised a unique live case study on India’s first tech integrated Ayurveda Startup, NirogStreet, at its Middle East campus in Abu Dhabi Campus.

NirogStreet is one of the world's fastest-growing technology-led Ayurveda doctor platforms, offering seamless services to over 50,000 doctors on its peer-to-peer learning, electronic health record, and B2B e-commerce platform, with a focus on the strategic deployment of technology. In January 2022, the platform raised $5 million in its pre-series B round, led by CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises.

Ram N Kumar, Founder & CEO, NirogStreet remarked, "We are aggressively moving towards our vision of becoming the world's best global Ayurveda tech brand crafted in India for the world. Interacting with young, industry veterans and talents from across the globe opens new perspective for us. It is an honour to have NirogStreet story as a case study at INSEAD Abu Dhabi."