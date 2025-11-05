NIP Group expands global bitcoin mining capacity, becoming largest in Mena

Abu Dhabi-based NIP Group, a leading global digital entertainment company, has announced a major expansion of its bitcoin mining and high-performance computing operations, increasing its total capacity to approximately 11.3 EH/s. This milestone strengthens NIP Group’s position among the top publicly traded bitcoin mining operators globally and establishes it as the largest Bitcoin-mining company in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region by current disclosed capacity.

This expansion enables NIP Group to generate approximately 160 Bitcoins per month, depending on network conditions. More importantly, it reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for digital infrastructure, marking a key milestone in NIP Group’s broader strategy to merge gaming, entertainment, blockchain, AI, and high-performance computing in one ecosystem.

“This transaction demonstrates the speed at which we are advancing our digital infrastructure strategy,” said Hicham Chahine, co-CEO of NIP Group. “Building large-scale computing power gives us a stronger foundation to pursue opportunities in high-performance computing, crypto mining and AI applications in gaming and entertainment. As a pioneer among gaming companies establishing significant computing infrastructure, we're uniquely positioned to explore emerging use cases at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, blockchain and AI.”

“We will deploy these assets with efficiency and precision, delivering stable output immediately while preparing our computing base for more advanced applications ahead,” added Carl Argen, COO of NIPG Mining and Digital Assets.

Abu Dhabi: The Rising Powerhouse of Digital Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi has rapidly emerged as one of the world’s most influential centers for AI, blockchain, and data-driven infrastructure. Over the past two years, the Emirate has attracted billions in global investment to develop AI-optimised data centers, supercomputing hubs, and blockchain-ready ecosystems that serve the world’s growing demand for computing power.

Through its partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), NIP Group’s expansion aligns with the UAE’s national strategy to become a leader in AI, Web3, and high-performance computing.

Abu Dhabi’s proactive regulatory environment, stable energy supply, and government-backed innovation programs have made it a magnet for next-generation infrastructure development. For NIP Group, Abu Dhabi represents more than a base of operations—it is a platform to bridge compute and creativity, enabling the company to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, blockchain and AI convergence.

Bridging Gaming, AI, and Web3

NIP Group’s latest global expansion marks a pivotal moment in its transformation from a digital entertainment company into a technology-driven infrastructure leader. By anchoring its operations in Abu Dhabi, NIP Group is positioning itself at the crossroads of gaming, entertainment, blockchain innovation, digital asset infrastructure, and AI.

The UAE’s progressive regulatory framework, world-class digital connectivity, and ambition to become an AI-native economy by 2030 make it the ideal environment for this evolution.