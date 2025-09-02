NIO opens its first NIO Hub in the UAE, located on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road

NIO, a global leader in premium smart electric vehicles, has officially opened its first NIO Hub in the UAE, located on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. Differing from existing NIO House or Space concepts, NIO Hub brings together every essential user touchpoint under one roof: from product showcases and test drives to new car delivery, aftersales reception, and lifestyle engagement. NIO Hub serves as a fully integrated ecosystem designed to offer a seamless journey for both new and existing users.

Strategically located on one of Dubai’s busiest highways, Sheikh Zayed Road, NIO Hub is positioned adjacent to other leading automotive brands. The highly visible location reinforces NIO’s presence in the UAE’s premium smart mobility segment and signals its commitment to competing at the highest level in the electric vehicle market.

“NIO Hub, Dubai represents an important step in our regional journey. It is more than just a retail concept - it’s a complete ecosystem that reflects our vision of smart, user-centric mobility, offering customers not just vehicles, but a premium, integrated lifestyle experience. Choosing Sheikh Zayed Road for our first NIO Hub in the UAE was intentional. It's a statement of confidence and ambition, placing us alongside the world’s top automotive brands and signals our commitment to this dynamic and rapidly evolving market,” said Mohammed Maktari, chief executive officer of NIO MENA.

Designed by NIO’s global in-house space design team, NIO Hub offers a refined, tech-forward environment. The 772-square-meter facility includes a 433-square-meter showroom and a 339-square-meter delivery center, with space to display up to five vehicles and three handover bays for smooth, personalised user deliveries. The facility also features consultation rooms, an aftersales reception, and a NIO Power experience zone, highlighting NIO’s innovations in charging and battery swapping solutions.

At the heart of the NIO Hub experience is the NIO Café, operated by Orto - a contemporary Emirati brand founded in 2022. Known for curating environments that inspire connection and creativity, Orto Café brings its signature CoffeeLounge concept to life within the NIO Hub. Rooted in a vision to elevate local talent and foster meaningful collaboration, Orto Café offers more than exceptional coffee - it serves as a refined meeting ground where communities are nurtured and local brands celebrated, in alignment with NIO’s commitment to championing creativity and culture from within the region.

“The launch of the NIO Hub is a proud milestone for us in the UAE. It brings together every aspect of the NIO experience; technology, service, hospitality, and community, in one unified destination. We have already succeeded in setting new standards of smart electric mobility in the UAE and look forward to deepening our relationship with new and existing users through our new landmark facility,” said Roberto Lopes Da Silva, general manager at NIO UAE.

Marked by a strong sense of momentum and ambition, the launch underscores NIO’s drive to shape the future of smart, sustainable mobility in the UAE and beyond. NIO Hub sets the stage for the brand’s expansion across the region, affirming its vision to lead the transformation of premium electric mobility through innovation, transparency, and user-centric excellence.