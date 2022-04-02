Nine West launches Ramadan edit

A timeless collection covered in splashes of gold, silver and pink are waiting to be a part of your festive collection.

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 1:51 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 2:12 PM

In line with the Holy Month of Ramadan, Nine West Arabia’s Shine 24/7 Ramadan Edit is a commemoration of style, strength and appreciation: A fabulous collection of glam filled accessories.

The collection is a curated festive collection built on the light that Ramadan brings to one’s life. Enriching the beauty of this collection are the star campaigners Dr Mahra Lutfi and Salwa Azzam.

Dr Lutfi is the first Emirati stem-cell doctor and Azzam is the founder and editor-in-chief at www.anasalwa.com.

An assortment of specially curated bags and shoes have been put together for you. Command attention in all the embellishments from crystals and jewels to metallics and chrome. A timeless collection covered in splashes of gold, silver and pink are waiting to be a part of your festive collection.