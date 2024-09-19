Nine Developments unveils ‘One by Nine’ – A landmark freehold residential project in Nad Al Sheba Gardens

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM

Nine Developments, a rising star in Dubai's real estate landscape, has announced the launch of ‘One by Nine’, its first-ever freehold residential project located in the heart of Nad Al Sheba Gardens, just minutes away from Dubai Downtown. As a forward-thinking real estate developer, Nine Developments aims to fill the aesthetic gap in the market by offering meticulously designed boutique projects that combine luxury, innovation, and exceptional quality.

One by Nine is set to redefine residential living with its generously sized luxury apartments, which feature high-end finishes, state-of-the-art appliances, and smart home technology. The development is thoughtfully designed to cater to the modern homeowner, offering a unique blend of contemporary living and convenience. With over twelve world-class amenities, residents can expect an elevated lifestyle that balances comfort and sophistication.

What truly sets One by Nine apart is its flexible payment options, including a highly attractive plan of just 1% per month, along with a post-handover payment plan. This offering ensures greater accessibility to prospective buyers and enhances the appeal of the project for investors and end-users alike. As a Master of Boutique Developments, Nine Developments continues to push boundaries in real estate, with a vision to transform Dubai’s property market by focusing on design excellence and unparalleled attention to detail. “Our goal is to bring our vision to life by delivering projects that not only meet but exceed client expectations,” said Irfan Khalid, MD of Nine Developments. One by Nine is a testament to this commitment, promising residents an unparalleled living experience in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations.

