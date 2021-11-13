NGI Remodels its customer happiness centre

This happiness centre is designed to provide seamless and convenient experience for its customers from issuing the policy, handling customer queries, and managing claims.

National General Insurance (NGI) Co. (PJSC) remodelled and refurbished its customer happiness Centre. This new centre aims to achieve complete customer satisfaction by improving the quality and mechanism of services which signifies NGI’s commitment to reach closer to its customers.

The state—of—the—art facility offers insurance solutions and distinct service offerings with global delivery standards. The NGI customer happiness Centre also demonstrates proof of concepts using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with enhanced customer experience totally based on international standards.

The all new NGI customer happiness Centre is designed to play a key role in facilitating collaboration and accelerating customer service enabling stronger customer engagement. This happiness centre is designed to provide seamless and convenient experience for its customers from issuing the policy, handling customer queries, and managing claims.

The facility creates an exceptional environment of high quality services with world-class efficiencies to customers visiting this centre for transactions related to NGI insurance products and services.

Dr Abdul Zahra A Ali, CEO, NGI said, “We are constantly innovating and coming up with unique ways to build stronger connection with customers. With the all new NGI customer happiness centre we aim to touch more and more lives by providing state of the art environment with cutting‚—edge products using the latest technology and best—in—class services.”