NFT cryptocurrency projects to consider in 2022

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have become a big part of blockchain technology, with a variety of individuals and companies diving into the space. For such an ever-growing space, there have been lapses in optimizing its potential to serve users. The Collectixt (CLEX) token has been created to provide NFT enthusiasts with the best experience and more when using its platform. Other projects like ApeCoin (APE) and Sandbox (SAND) also render their services, features, and technology.

Collectixt (CLEX)

Collectixt, a platform built on the Ethereum and polygon blockchain networks, proves to provide a consistent, speedy, and reliable environment for users on its platform. On Collectixt, users can show their creativity and originality, and unique NFTs can be traded. Collectixt will provide users with the best user experience they can ever find. The Collectixt platform is a decentralised NFT for all sectors of the marketplace, providing new-gen facilities to help the advancement of artists, collectors, designers, virtual real estate, gaming services, and unique art services.

The utility token, Collectixt (CLEX), has a total supply of 5,000,000 tokens. Collectixt (CLEX) will be used for the governance of the Collectixt community and will serve as a certificate to vote in referendums for governance. Members who hold Collectixt (CLEX) can join in making decisions that ensure the continuation and sustainability of the Collectixt community. Collectixt (CLEX) holders compared to non-holders will also have certain protections and certain rights in the ecosystem.

If you purchase Collectixt (CLEX) with USDT TRC-20 and BNB/BSC, you will receive a 10 per cent bonus for using USDT TRC-20 and 25 per cent bonus for using BNB/BSC.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is a platform created by Yuga labs to be the native token of Bored Ape Yacht Club, a Non-Fungible Token collection that uses the Ethereum blockchain network for its functionality. ApeCoin came into existence in April 2021 and has advanced the Bored Ape Yacht Club abundantly. The utility token for the ApeCoin platform is APE. It is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) token and is used in ecosystem governance. Holders of the ApeCoin (APE) token can vote and make decisions on various important topics for the governance of the ApeCoin ecosystem.

Members who hold the ApeCoin (APE) token in the community cast votes to decide the allocation of funds, frames for ruling, partnerships that should be made, and selection of projects in the ecosystem. With a circulating supply of $306.88 million, the ApeCoin (APE) token will also find use in gaming, merchandise creation, events, and as the reward token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

Sandbox (SAND)

With its initial release as a mobile game in 2012, Sandbox is a platform that was built on the Ethereum blockchain network. Its software uses this blockchain to track owners of digital LAND and NFTs on its platform. Using the Sandbox technology, users can create games and voxels to upload to the Sandbox market. The utility token, Sandbox (SAND), is used for creating asset tokens, transaction of assets, buying and selling of digital plots of land known as LAND, and user interaction with experiences created by other users on the platform. Sandbox (SAND) is a token that also enables users the ability to take part in the governance of the ecosystem of Sandbox. With Sandbox (SAND), members of the community can vote on issues surrounding the community's welfare and these votes will count. In summary, Sandbox (SAND) is used for gaming, ownership of digital land, and creativity on Sandbox. There are a maximum total supply of 3,000,000,000 Sandbox (SAND) tokens with 1,258,626,081 SAND in circulating supply as of July 20, 2022.

With the NFT space being an ever-growing niche, Collectixt (CLEX) as a project will function in making the marketplace offer an amazing experience for users on its platform, creating an opportunity for the expansion of the space.

