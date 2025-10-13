Next IT Systems and SmartAIConnect forge partnership to deliver responsible AI platform solution ‘Pass’ across the ME

Next IT Systems and SmartAIConnect have forged a partnership to deliver responsible AI framework ‘Pass’ across the Middle East.

Next IT Systems LLC has announced a 'Gold Partnership' with SmartAIConnect Pty Ltd to introduce the responsible AI platform Pass (Project Assurance Software Solution) for AI systems, surveillance networks, and IoT deployments across the Middle East. This strategic alliance combines Next IT’s strong regional presence with SmartAIConnect’s proven Pass platform to accelerate the adoption of secure AI systems, modernised security infrastructure, IoT integration, and compliance readiness for both public and private sector organisations.

SmartAIConnect’s Pass software enables secure, scalable, and regulatory-compliant AI systems, computer vision, and IoT management for enterprise environments. Now available through the Next IT Systems reseller network at competitive enterprise rates, the Gold Tier partnership ensures clients benefit from premium training, hands-on implementation support, and fast-track onboarding for high-volume projects.

Christopher Lane, CEO of SmartAIConnect Pty Ltd, added: “Through this partnership, SmartAIConnect delivers AI excellence and responsible technology deployment, building on our commitment to customer-centric innovation and trusted AI solutions.”

'Partnering with SmartAIConnect enables Next IT Systems to provide UAE organisations with robust, compliant and scalable AI infrastructure, tailored to the region's security and digital transformation goals,' said Shaik Hamdan, Director of Next IT Systems LLC.