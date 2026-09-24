Next Generation Medicine 2026 puts Dubai at the centre of healthcare innovation

Dubai is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era in healthcare — one increasingly focused on prevention, precision, healthy longevity and the translation of advanced science into clinical practice.

Against this backdrop, Next Generation Medicine 2026, taking place from November 7-10 at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, will bring together clinicians, scientists, researchers, healthcare leaders, innovators and investors to examine how emerging advances in longevity and regenerative medicine can move responsibly from evidence into everyday patient care.

Organised by AEON Clinic and chaired by Dr Jaffer Khan, the congress is built around the theme “From Evidence to Adoption — Building the Clinic of 2030 Today.” The emphasis is not simply on exploring what may be possible in medicine, but on examining the standards, technologies, clinical frameworks and governance needed to translate innovation into meaningful real-world application.

Key focus areas and features of the four-day NGM Congress 2026 include:

Scientific agenda : Explores the biology of ageing, genomics, precision diagnostics, cellular senescence, metabolic health and multi-omics.

Regenerative Science: Highlights stem cells, exosomes, orthobiologics, tissue repair and clinical safety/regulation, featuring a dedicated Geneva College of Longevity Science workshop.

Emerging technologies: Examines AI-powered digital twins, clinical decision support tools and automation in patient care.

Holistic longevity specialties: Covers brain longevity, mental health, regenerative orthopaedics, reproductive and sexual health and aesthetic longevity.

Commercial and infrastructure impact: Discusses governance, clinical standards, medical tourism and the longevity economy via an Investor & Innovator Panel.

The programme explores the design and operation of the Clinic of 2030, including clinical standards, patient safety, regulation, AI-enabled healthcare, diagnostics and the infrastructure required to integrate emerging technologies into clinical environments.

By bringing clinicians, scientists, educators, investors, technology leaders and healthcare decision-makers into the same conversation, Next Generation Medicine 2026 aims to create a bridge between scientific discovery and responsible clinical implementation.

And with Dubai increasingly serving as a meeting point for international healthcare, technology and investment, the congress places the city at the centre of a conversation that is rapidly reshaping how the world thinks about prevention, healthspan and the future of medicine.

For more information, visit www.next-generationmedicine.com or call +971 4 518 5777.